With blueberries and other fruits and vegetables in season, area farmers markets are ripe for the visiting.
A few area markets are held Wednesdays with others Thursday, Friday, and on the weekend. Here’s a rundown by community:
ATTLEBORO
The Attleboro Farmers Market has returned for its 13th year.
The market runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays until Oct. 22, rain or shine, at O’Connell Field in Capron Park.
It includes vendors selling fruits and vegetables, baked goods, art, flowers and more.
A full list of vendors for each week can be found at attleborofarmersmarket.com/afm-radio.
The market has a harvest calendar so people know when the vegetables and fruits will be at their peak.
A calendar of special events at the market throughout the summer can also be found at the website. They include Art at the Market days, including one July 16, and a Touch-a-Truck event Sept. 3,
Parking is available in the Bushee Street lot at Attleboro High School and on Blue Pride Way off Rathbun Willard Drive.
NORTH ATTLEBORO
The North Attleboro Farmers Market runs from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, rain or shine, through Oct. 12 at Veteran’s Park, in front of town hall, 43 South Washington St. (Route 1A).
Many past vendors have returned this year, organizers said.
More information, including a vendor line-up for each market, can be found at northattleboroughfarmersmarket.com.
FOXBORO
The Foxboro Farmers Market has returned to the town common. It runs from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 8.
The market includes vendors such as Fairmont Fruit Farm and Simply Heaven Scent
For up-to-date information, visit Facebook at Foxboro Farmers Market on the Common.
MANSFIELD
The town’s farmers market kicks off Saturday in the town hall parking lot at 6 Park Row.
The market runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays until Oct. 15.
It’s operated by local farms and the recreation department.
NORFOLK
Norfolk Farmers Market is held on Town Hill (the town common) Wednesdays until Sept. 28. The hours are 3 to 6 p.m.
The market provides an outlet for local farmers, producers, artisans, and entrepreneurs to offer fresh agricultural products and locally made goods.
FRANKLIN
The Franklin Farmers Market takes place from 2 to 6 p.m. Fridays on the town common and is scheduled to run until Oct. 28.
It includes New England-based vendors selling food, clothes, soaps and more.
There are also events at each market, including live music and library activities.
A list of vendors and events is available at franklinfarmersmarketma.com.