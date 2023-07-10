North Attleboro dive team logo

The North Attleboro Dive Unit equipment trailer.

 NORTH ATTLEBOORO FIRE DEPARTMENT

NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Bristol North Regional Dive Team helped in a search Monday that ended sadly when the body of a man was recovered from a Rhode Island reservoir.

The 50-year-old man had swum to help distressed kayakers Sunday before going under the water.

