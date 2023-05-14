ATTLEBORO — Several area fire departments battled a large brush fire Sunday that blackened about 20 acres.
ATTLEBORO — Several area fire departments battled a large brush fire Sunday that blackened about 20 acres.
The fire was reported about 6 a.m. in the area off Brookside Drive and Pike Avenue.
A drone from the North Attleboro Fire Department was launched to monitor the blaze from above.
It was unclear what caused the fire, but conditions have been very dry the past several days, with warmer than normal temperatures.
There was also a little breeze Sunday, which helped fan the flames.
The area of the fire was not far from Boston Street, Westfield Road, the Bearcroft Swim and Tennis Club and Attleboro/Norton YMCA.
The previous Sunday, a brush fire was reported off Pleasant Street.
That fire broke out late in the afternoon, with black smoke observed in the sky.
A relatively dry spring has seen many area brush and mulch fires, and fire officials fear they will continue until more steady rain falls.
