SEEKONK -- Firefighters from several area departments battled a brush fire off Jacob Street Thursday afternoon.
The fire was reported about 1:30 p.m. in the area of 258 Jacob St. It was first reported as five separate fires but eventually was found to extend over 1,000 feet into the woods.
Firefighters used chainsaws to help them access the area with brush trucks, one of which came from Rehoboth.
Firefighters later had trouble getting to part of the fire and fought it from another end, accessing it through some backyards.
Water was tapped from a nearby pond.
East Providence firefighters also assisted and firefighters from outside departments covered the fire station.
Firefighters were still at the scene late afternoon.
Jacob Street runs off Taunton Avenue (Route 44) and the fire was near Lincoln Street.