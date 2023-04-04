NORFOLK -- Firefighters extinguished a three-acre brush fire off railroad tracks near the Franklin line Monday night, forcing officials to temporarily stop train service.
Norfolk Fire Chief Erron Kinney said the cause of the fire was under investigation and a state fire warden will survey the area Tuesday.
The fire was reported just after 6 p.m. Monday and took about 1 ½ hours to extinguish, but firefighters continued to wet down hots to prevent the blaze from igniting again, Kinney said.
Firefighters accessed the fire from Main Street, hauling hose in hilly terrain with fire burning on both sides of the tracks.
Commuter rail service was delayed for about three hours for firefighter safety and because fire hoses crossed the tracks, Kinney said.
The town's firefighters were at the scene for about three hours and were helped by firefighters from Franklin, Wrentham, Millis, Walpole, Foxboro and Medway. A state brush truck also responded.
A Medfield engine crew covered the fire station while firefighters were busy with the brush fire.
“Our mutual resources and our firefighters did a very good job,” Kinney said.
Ground conditions were dry despite recent rain and it was windy, according to the fire chief.
However, Kinney said the wind fanned the flames back toward areas that were already burned and wet working in the firefighters' favor.
That may not always be the case. Kinney and other fire chiefs are concerned about ground conditions due to the lack of snow this winter and overall dry weather.
“Even though we have had a little rain it’s still pretty dry. If the ground doesn’t get saturated we could be in for a rough fire season,” Kinney said.
On Sunday, firefighters responded to a house on Lafayette Lane after fire ignited in pool equipment about 2:30 p.m.
The fire spread on the ground and damaged an air conditioning unit outside the home but was put out before it could extend inside the home, Kinney said.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.