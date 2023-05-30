wildfire smoke

The National Weather Service released this photo from a satellite showing smoke over Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island Tuesday.

 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

Area fire departments were flooded with calls early Tuesday afternoon to investigate the odor of smoke they have attributed to the wildfires in Nova Scotia.

Attleboro firefighters were called to Wamsutta Road off North Main Street just before 12:30 p.m.

