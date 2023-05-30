Area fire departments were flooded with calls early Tuesday afternoon to investigate the odor of smoke they have attributed to the wildfires in Nova Scotia.
Attleboro firefighters were called to Wamsutta Road off North Main Street just before 12:30 p.m.
Shortly afterward, Mansfield firefighters were called to the 1800 block of West Street.
“The whole west side is hazy. We’ll probably be getting calls all day,” a firefighter radioed from the scene after investigating.
North Attleboro firefighters were called to the Stanley Street neighborhood for smoke in the area and determined it was smoke from Nova Scotia.
"We've gotten dozens of calls from the public," Assistant Foxboro Fire Chief Thomas Buckley said.
Firefighters described a thick haze in the sky and a slight odor resembling burnt rubber.
Buckley said the smoke was more noticeable than the smoke from wildfires last year in California which drifted east across the country.
Wrentham firefighters responded to a neighborhood of West Street and found no fire.
Plainville firefighters were called out to Mirimichi Street to investigate a hazy smoke on Lake Mirimichi in the area of the bridge.
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management issued an air quality alert until 10 p.m.
The Halifax Regional Municipality in Canada said late Monday that preliminary estimates indicate approximately 200 homes or structures have been damaged in that area, based on initial visual inspections by first responders, The Associated Press reported.
Halifax deputy fire Chief David Meldrum told The AP an estimated 14,000 people were told to flee their homes, most of which are about a 30-minute drive northwest of downtown Halifax.
By early Tuesday afternoon, Nova Scotia’s Department of Natural Resources confirmed the wildfire covered about three square miles.
