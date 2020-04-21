ATTLEBORO -- Undaunted by bad weather, a few dozen area police and fire vehicles provided a loud, eye-popping parade around Sturdy Memorial Hospital late Tuesday afternoon to thank some fellow frontliners -- the workers at the hospital who have also been putting their lives on the line during the coronavirus crisis.
The pouring rain also didn't deter dozens of onlookers from showing up and watching the parade inside and outside their vehicles, waving and snapping photos.
And a dozen or so Sturdy employees decked out in their masks and scrubs took in the salute as well.
"It's a great show of respect and appreciation of everyone here," said Katie Letellier of North Attleboro, a nurse at Sturdy.
Children enjoyed the flashing lights, wailing sirens and loud horns of the fire apparatus.
"They're very excited," Lauren Andes of Attleboro said of her three sons, Jameson, 6, Owen 3, and Hunter, 1, who were in their mother's SUV.
Andes' mother, Kathy MacKinnon of Attleboro, is a respiratory therapist at Sturdy.
Called "Light Up Sturdy," the event was spearheaded by Attleboro firefighters to publicly acknowledge Sturdy staff.
"As first responders for the City of Attleboro and surrounding communities we work side by side with Sturdy on the front lines of this pandemic,” Paul Jacques, president of Attleboro Firefighters Local 848, said in a news release. “During these challenging times it never hurts to say thank you to those you work with to remind each other we're in this together."
Attleboro sent several fire engines, its two ladder trucks, shift commander vehicles and police cars while fire engines from North Attleboro, Foxboro, Mansfield, Seekonk and Easton were also represented.
Norton, Plainville and Rehoboth firefighters drove their ladder trucks and ambulances from Attleboro, North Attleboro, Rehoboth and Wrentham filled out the show.
Rehoboth even brought its mammoth black SWAT vehicle that is part of the Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council, along with one of its fire department water tankers.
On a fence along Park Street in front of the hospital was a banner reading, "Our heroes work here." On Tuesday, they also filled a parade.
