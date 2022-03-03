PLAINVILLE — Firefighters from several area communities responded to a small fire in a house early Thursday night. The fire was reported just before 6 p.m. at 172 Everett Skinner Road near the Wrentham line.
It was confined to a boiler in the basement, Fire Chief Richard Ball said, adding a heat exchange unit appeared to be the cause. Firefighters with thermal cameras checked walls and the attic for fire extension but found none.
Firefighters from North Attleboro, Wrentham, Norfolk and Cumberland responded to the scene.
One reason so many area fire departments responded is because the area lacks municipal water service, with no fire hydrants.