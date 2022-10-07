mass task force 1 10-07-22

Members of Massachusetts Task Force 1 search a neighborhood in Florida.

 Massachusetts Task Force 1

Two Attleboro area firefighters with Massachusetts Task Force 1 have been working in Florida with other first responders for almost a week, searching homes devastated by Hurricane Ian.

The group, which includes North Attleboro Fire Lt. Scott McGuire and Foxboro firefighter Cory Shepardson, have been in Florida since last Sunday.

