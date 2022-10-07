Two Attleboro area firefighters with Massachusetts Task Force 1 have been working in Florida with other first responders for almost a week, searching homes devastated by Hurricane Ian.
The group, which includes North Attleboro Fire Lt. Scott McGuire and Foxboro firefighter Cory Shepardson, have been in Florida since last Sunday.
The task force was working Thursday with Texas Task Force-1, according to a Facebook post Friday by the Beverly-based organization.
“Our squad worked side by side with our brothers and sisters from the Lone Star State,” the post said.
“We have several members that are cross-trained in more than one discipline, members from rescue, medical, tech info and logistics are all crossed trained in tech search as force multipliers, and this allowed us to complete our mission in a fast and efficient manner,” the task force statement said.
The task force left its headquarters last Saturday to help other first responders on search and rescue missions.
The urban search and rescue team works under the authority of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Typical deployments last two weeks.
Meanwhile, members of the National Fraternal Order of Police Disaster Area Response Team are in the battered state feeding first responders from around the country.
Among them is Todd Bramwell, a retired Norton detective who is president of the Massachusetts Fraternal Order of Police.
The magnitude of Hurricane Ian’s death toll is still unknown. At least 131 in the Southeast have lost their lives, with most of them in Florida, according to a CNN tally.
The hurricane’s 150-mph winds caused widespread damage, destroying homes, knocking out utilities and bringing massive flooding.
