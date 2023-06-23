Kids Eats Café
Buy Now

Children enjoy lunch at the Balfour Riverwalk Park in Attleboro in 2019 as part of the Kids Summer Cafe program.

 MARK STOCKWELL/SUN CHRONICLE file photo

Free summer meals for children and teens are being provided again every weekday in several area locations.

As part of the Kids Summer Cafe, bagged lunches are available starting Monday to those 18 and under from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the following locations: