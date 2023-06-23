Free summer meals for children and teens are being provided again every weekday in several area locations.
As part of the Kids Summer Cafe, bagged lunches are available starting Monday to those 18 and under from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the following locations:
- Balfour River Park off County Street and behind Attleboro Public Library downtown.
- Briggs Playground on East Street in the city.
- Norton Glen Playground on Norton Glen Road off East Main Street (Route 123) in Norton.
Attleboro Recreation is teaming up once again with the Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative and its Food n’ Friends Program to offer the federally-funded meals in conjunction with the state Department of Education.
The lunches are scheduled to be available until Aug. 18.
Check the collaborative’s website at attleboroaic.org for updates or call 508-222-2933. No identification or registration is required.
Over in North Attleboro, breakfasts and lunches are available.
At Community Elementary School, 45 South Washington St., breakfast is provided from 9 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch from 12:20 to 1:20 p.m. until Aug. 18.
At the Early Learning Center, 25 School St., lunches are available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Aug. 25.