Many area libraries waived overdue fines during the height of the pandemic but now several have decided to make their no-fine policy more permanent.
Attleboro and Mansfield public libraries recently announced they have decided to be fine-free for the longer term.
Libraries had waived fines after reopening during the pandemic as a lure to get patrons back in their facilities and to ease the burden of those struggling financially. The measures were also seen as one less worry amid COVID.
Here’s a breakdown of the latest library policies when it comes to fines:
ATTLEBORO
The trustees of the Attleboro Public Library voted unanimously to eliminate fines for most late items starting last Friday, July 1 — the start of the new budget year.
All overdue fees that had previously been accrued are being forgiven.
The policy aims to make the library more accessible to everyone, officials said.
“It is a trend that is gaining acceptance and momentum across the country,” said Diane Mangiaratti, the trustee who first proposed the change.
The American Library Association passed a resolution earlier this year recognizing fines as “a form of social inequity,” city library officials point out. The ALA called on libraries nationwide to find a way to eliminate them because charging fines drives away people who can benefit the most from free libraries.
Attleboro library’s popular Wi-Fi hot spots and museum passes, all free with a library card, will still accrue late fees if returned after their due date.
Also, items borrowed outside of the SAILS Library Network will also accrue late fees. The network includes 70 area public libraries in Southeastern Massachusetts.
Library items are available to check out for two to four weeks, depending on the item.
Patrons 60 and older will continue to be exempt from late fees.
Circulation Supervisor Katie Butler has been notifying patrons of the changes at the checkout desk for several weeks.
NORTH ATTLEBORO
Richards Memorial Library in North Attleboro eliminated fines recently and says it has had a great response from the community.
Library Director Frank Ward said the library has seen more items being returned and an increase in library use overall.
Items checked out from other SAILS libraries may incur overdue fines, however.
The local library will still charge for lost or damaged items.
In another change, Richards Memorial Library has extended due dates for children’s books from two to for weeks.
FOXBORO
Boyden Public Library has resumed fines.
“We were waiving fines in the height of the pandemic but are back to normal policy,” Director Libby O’Neill said. “If something is late, we’re fining patrons.”
That policy could change as O’Neill pointed out she has only been in her position for about three months.
General items carry a mere fine of 5 cents a day for a $1 maximum.
Other fines: museum passes, $5 per day/$25 maximum; DVDs, 50 cents per day/$5 maximum; hot spots, $10 per day/$50 maximum; and rental books, 25 cents per day/$10 maximum.
MANSFIELD
Mansfield Public Library has been fine-free since July 1.
There are no fines for overdue books, excluding the 14-day loan of new books, and no fines for audio books, CDs, and magazines.
NORFOLK
Norfolk Public Library has no book fines.
It went fine-free, starting with children’s books, in spring 2021, a library employee said. Last fall, the policy was extended to all books.
There are fines for overdue DVDs and computer games.
NORTON
Norton Public Library continues to have no fines.
“We were fine-free all of COVID and the board voted to make it permanent and forgive all old fines last September,” Director Lee Parker said of the board of library trustees.
The reasoning is along the lines of the national library group recommendation.
“By removing overdue fines, we are removing barriers to access our materials and services for library visitors, and increasing lifelong reading and learning opportunities for all,” the library said on its website.
There are exceptions to the fine policy, though. Late fees are still being charged for museum passes, equipment and Chromebooks.
PLAINVILLE
The Plainville Public Library does still charge late fees, library director Melissa Campbell said.
SEEKONK
The town library has late fees, but a few times a year the library waives fines for donations to the local food pantry.
Seniors never pay fines.
WRENTHAM
Fiske Library trustees voted to go fine-free effective Jan. 1.
This does not apply to the “Library of Things” or museum passes — both have $5 a day overdue fines — nor does it apply to lost items and items from other libraries.
Rental books will continue to be $1 a week with walk-in renewal allowed and 25 cents a day overdue fees.