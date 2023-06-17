KRAFT AWARD

Megan Jusczyk and her daughter Malia at Gillette Stadium in January.

 Submitted

PLAINVILLE — Malia Jusczyk, the local teen who heroically fought two battles against cancer, has died but is being remembered for her courage and inspiration.

Malia, 14, who had attended King Philip Middle School and was planning to go to Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School in September, died Wednesday at Boston Children’s Hospital. She had relapsed with neuroblastoma in 2021 after almost nine years being cancer free.