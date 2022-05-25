Reaction was swift Wednesday when The Sun Chronicle posted a story on its Facebook page about increased police presence at schools locally following Tuesday’s massacre of 19 elementary schoolchildren and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas.
Many of those commenting said police officers in and around schools should be a permanent for protection of the children.
“How about the whole school year??” Terri Costa asked. “Why is it just after a tragedy??”
Robert Gammons echoed those sentiments.
“This should be an everyday thing throughout the school year! Not over the next week or so, that’s bs …” he said.
And so said Melanie Musto.
“This should be done every day to make our children feel safe, not only when there is a horrific tragedy …” she said.
Others argued for more police.
“Temporary boosts in patrols won’t permanently protect kids,” one said.
“We need resource officers at every school in every district,” Julie Head said. “Not just at the middle (and) high school level.”
Long-term protection is needed, Robert Plumer Jr. said.
“The increased patrols may help ease parents in the short term, but politicians need to change the laws for long term protection (of) citizens and not protect the profit margins of gun makers,” he said.
Suzy Chace said enhanced security measures are needed.
“Police presence is great, but in this day and age with what’s going on in this country every school should have a security system where all doors are locked and admittance should only be allowed under tight security …” she said.