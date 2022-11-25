Bonnie Scoullar and Denise Blacker, both of North Attleboro, and Kerri Champagne of Providence, R.I., browse the small gift items at The Preservation Framer in North Attleboro on Small Business Saturday on Nov. 30, 2019.
A day after Black Friday where so much attention is paid to the Big Box stores, the focus shifts Saturday to small businesses.
Small Business Saturday is being celebrated in the area, across Massachusetts, and throughout the country as more people look to shop in-person after two years of heavy online shopping due to the pandemic.
While business representatives appreciate the special day, they want to see more emphasis on small businesses other times as well.
"We promote Small Business Season, not just small business Saturday," Jack Lank of the United Regional Chamber of Commerce that represents many area communities said in an email. "Small Businesses Saturday was originally created by American Express and it was and still is a great marketing campaign.
"We believe in supporting small businesses all year long and a bigger emphasis during Small Business Season from November 1 to December 31," Lank said.
Small businesses such as mom and pop stores have struggled in recent years with the pandemic that included mandated shutdowns, followed by supply chain challenges, inflation and trouble finding qualified workers.
According to a recent National Federation of Independent Business study, labor remains the top concern for small business owners, with 46% reporting job openings they couldn’t fill. Also, NFIB’s small business optimism index remains below the 48-year average, partly because of skepticism of the economic future.
"These are the businesses committed to serving their communities but still face significant challenges," said Christopher Carlozzi, NFIB state director in Massachusetts. "In order for these businesses to survive, Massachusetts consumers must not only shop and dine locally on Small Business Saturday, but throughout the entire year.”
The U.S. Small Business Administration each year highlights small Business Saturday.
Leading up to the special day, SBA hosted in-person events in downtown shopping districts to recognize the role that America’s 33 million small businesses play in keeping our economies vibrant and advancing the nation’s economic recovery.
“Our small businesses are the lifeblood of our communities. Shopping small and dining local, helps our job creators, boosts our local economies, and enriches our neighborhoods every day,” said Mike Vlacich, SBA New England regional administrator. "Each year, we encourage independent businesses to leverage Small Business Saturday to help drive more traffic to their businesses.
"We have been through some very challenging times due to the pandemic but together we have been able to keep businesses open, growing and employees on the payrolls," Vlacich said. "It makes sense on so many levels to travel locally to shop."
There are 1.5 million small businesses in New England.
“Every customer that buys from small businesses helps the entire neighborhood -- bringing in more dollars that will circulate and stay within the local community,” said Bob Nelson, SBA Massachusetts district director.
Saturday marks the 13th annual Small Business Saturday, created in 2010 to help small businesses recover from the Great Recession. It has become a Thanksgiving weekend tradition to help small stores and restaurants capture a larger piece of the critical holiday season consumer spending.
Last year Small Business Saturday hit a record high with an estimated $23.3 billion in reported spending at independent retailers and restaurants, up 18% from $19.8 billion the year before.