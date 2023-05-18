Local restaurants and businesses near Gillette Stadium in Foxboro and the Xfinity Center in Mansfield were preparing Thursday for a busy weekend of Taylor Swift and Janet Jackson concertgoers.

Concert businesses
Buy Now

Greg Galano, manager at Tavalino at Patriot Place in Foxboro.

In Foxboro, Greg Galano, a manager at Tavolino at Patriot Place, said he is very excited about Swift's concerts.

Concert businesses
Buy Now

Millene Wilmarth, manager at Dunkin’ at 263 Main St., Foxboro
Concert businesses
Buy Now

Alberto’s Pub & Pizza in Norton