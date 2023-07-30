colorful crayons
Back-to-school supply drives are well underway, with just a week to go for the biggest one in the area.

The Hockomock Area YMCA, which has locations in North Attleboro, Foxboro, Mansfield and Franklin, is set to wrap up its Operation Backpack Friday, Aug. 4 for students in the 15 communities the YMCA serves.