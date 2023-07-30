Back-to-school supply drives are well underway, with just a week to go for the biggest one in the area.
The Hockomock Area YMCA, which has locations in North Attleboro, Foxboro, Mansfield and Franklin, is set to wrap up its Operation Backpack Friday, Aug. 4 for students in the 15 communities the YMCA serves.
Norfolk police are helping with the YMCA drive by holding a school supply drive from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. Monday at the library, and through Thursday at the police station.
The YMCA is recruiting volunteers to help sort and stuff backpacks. Adults are welcome to bring their supervised children. Students may also plan to bring community service forms for signing. Sign up for time slots at www.hockymca.org/backpackdrive/.
Volunteers will meet YMCA staff at Amvet School at 70 Amvet Blvd., North Attleboro. Contact for any volunteer questions: backpacks@hockymca.org.
Besides the YMCA event, seniors in Norton are holding another school supply drive, but that one lasts until the end of August.
The Hockomock YMCA is looking for the support of local businesses and individuals to donate school supplies.
The goal is to collect 3,000 fully stocked backpacks to be delivered before the school year begins.
Donation bins are located at all Hockomock Area YMCA facilities: Invensys Foxboro Branch, 67 Mechanic St., Foxboro; Bernon Family Branch, 45 Forge Hill Road, Franklin; Mansfield Arts & Education Center, 40 Balcom St., Mansfield; and Hurley Family Branch, 300 Elmwood St., North Attleboro.
Besides money donations, the Y is requesting the following supplies: backpacks for all ages including pre-k, elementary, middle school, and high school; pencils and colored pencils, highlighters, binders, washable markers, rulers, crayons, glue sticks, spiral notebooks, pencil cases, lunch boxes, and scissors.
The drive is a collaborative effort of YMCA staff, its program participants, and area businesses and residents.
Businesses that would like to sponsor the Backpack Drive are asked to contact Patrick Murphy at 508-643-5262 or email at patrickm@hockymca.org.
Sponsorship levels range from $500 — which will provide 20 backpacks to students in need, through becoming a Presenting Sponsor at $10,000, which will ensure 500 children will receive supplies.
Norton school drive
Seniors and employees at the Residence at Great Woods senior living community in Norton are hosting a backpack and school supply drive to benefit local children.
Donations of new backpacks and school supplies can be dropped off through Aug. 31 inside the residence lobby, located at 190 Mansfield Ave., Norton.