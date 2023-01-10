Although a highly contagious new variant of COVID is circulating and has prompted some school systems including Boston to bring back mask mandates, area schools have no such plans.
The Centers for Disease Control considers Massachusetts to have high rates and be at high risk of coronavirus, and UMass has restored a mask mandate as well.
Reported virus cases rose sharply locally and statewide last week. In The Sun Chronicle’s 10-community area, the number of cases reported increased from 178 in the week ending Dec. 29, to 269 in the week ending Jan. 5, a 51% increase and the highest total in six months.
“We have been grappling with COVID cases all year. We saw a bit of an uptick after Thanksgiving, but we are not experiencing anything unusual at this moment,” Attleboro Superintendent David Sawyer said. “There is no consideration for a mask mandate. They remain an option, which some staff and students exercise.”
That is the same case for Norton schools.
“We have witnessed a combination of COVID and flu increases but not dramatic numbers as in the past,” Superintendent Joseph Baeta said. “We are continuing with our wear-a-mask-if-you-choose policy and have no intentions of returning to masking. Again, individual choice.”
The same goes for Mansfield schools.
“There has not been any discussion about required masking,” Superintendent Teresa Murphy said in an email. “Anyone in our community is welcome to wear a mask.”
“Some students, faculty and staff inform us if they test positive for COVID. But, we have no way to verify the number,” Murphy said. “What we hear more often is that individuals are fighting colds and the stomach bug but test negative for COVID.
“We have had fewer students absent since our return in January than prior to the holiday break. In terms of teachers, we are not seeing many extended absences as would be required for COVID. The nurses report that colds and seasonal flu are more of what is reported. District-wide, our faculty attendance has been very positive.”
King Philip Superintendent Paul Zinni also said his school system hasn’t noticed a surge in cases nor is it considering returning to masks either.
Area city and town officials are also watching COVID caseload numbers but say they also have no intention of bringing back mask requirements for municipal buildings.
“The week after the holiday there was a spike,” Attleboro Public Health Nurse Allison Brum said in an email.
The CDC has projected that about 75% of infections with the new variant were in regions that include the New England states.
“In Attleboro, the confirmed and probable COVID-19 laboratory cases show a significant decline this week from the prior week,” Brum said. “No mask mandate has been considered at this time.”
The city plans to offer a free, monthly walk-in COVID clinic for residents at City Hall and continues to offer COVID antigen test kits at the Health Department as well.
Unlike the last two pandemic winters, health officials say COVID is not the same threat — or the same burden on the health care system --that it once was due to vaccinations and past infections. Also, they say the new strain doesn’t appear to be as deadly as past ones.
A hike in rates of COVID and other respiratory diseases and the flu and colds was expected with many people traveling or spending more time with friends and family during the recent holidays and Thanksgiving, and many no longer masking and getting back to more normal routines.
Because so many people now test at home — results of which are not reflected in state data — it’s difficult to know the full extent of the latest COVID spread. But local officials are keeping up to date on case numbers they have.
“We certainly will monitor the rates,” North Attleboro Town Manager Michael Borg said. “We’ll take a look at it.”
Borg said he would consult and work with the board of health and look at COVID infection and vaccinations rates before making a decision.
“As of now the town has not instituted or contemplated any mask mandates or COVID restrictions,” Norton Town Manager Michael Yunits said by email. “We will continue to monitor the situation and abide to CDC guidelines.”
State Senate President Karen Spilka over the weekend indicated she wouldn’t be surprised to see more people told to wear facial coverings at the Statehouse again.
In the week ending Dec. 29, there were 8,327 new reported cases of coronavirus in Massachusetts. In the week ending Jan. 5, there were 10,075 new cases, which was an increase of 1,748 cases, or 21%.
Cases statewide have not hit the 10,000 mark since the week ending July 22, when the number was 10,250. The jump in cases, however, is still a long way from the records set one year ago when in the week ending Jan. 13, 2022, the local number was 3,463 and the statewide one was 132,557.