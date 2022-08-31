Last year, some school systems in Massachusetts were so short of bus drivers that Gov. Charlie Baker had to call the National Guard in to help get students to classes.
The situation never reached those dire conditions in the Attleboro area, and school officials report they are in fairly good shape for the start of this school year even as school bus companies look for more drivers.
“Attleboro has not been adversely impacted by the bus driver shortage,” Superintendent David Sawyer said by email. “Both our own fleet and our primary transportation providers, Bloom and Van Pool, are sufficiently staffed to run all of our routes.
“Where the shortage tends to have impacts for us is during the school year when we either lose drivers or need to add routes due to new student enrollment,” Sawyer added. “That’s when finding new drivers is most challenging.”
North Attleboro, which uses W.T. Holmes Transportation Co. in Norfolk, also is reporting no problems on the bus driver front.
“We are fortunate to be fully staffed to start the school year, and we don’t foresee any interruption to our service,” Superintendent John Antonucci said.
As in Attleboro, H & L Bloom in Taunton provides bus service in Norton.
“We have had no issues with drivers,” Superintendent Joseph Baeta said. “Our internal minibus/vans are also fully being utilized and no openings at this time. To date we are on target.”
Bloom, which didn’t respond to The Sun Chronicle for comment, is advertising for school bus and van drivers on its website.
“No experience necessary. We will train you at our headquarters,” the post reads.
King Philip and its town elementary school systems in Wrentham, Plainville and Norfolk are served by Holmes Transportation.
Wrentham schools also use VanPool bus company in Wrentham for special needs transportation.
“Both companies have enough vehicles and drivers to cover the Wrentham routes without any disruption in student services,” Superintendent Allan Cameron said. “Both companies are actively recruiting drivers.”
Over at Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School in Franklin, the situation is a little more up in the air. It also uses Holmes.
“We hope that the bus situation is resolved this year — we are still waiting for a final answer on the extra runs from the transportation company,” Superintendent-Director Karen Maguire said in an email.
“Unfortunately last year we were unable to run transportation for some clinical partnerships, after school activities and for some individual regular day specialized runs because of the shortage of drivers,” Maguire said. “Our transportation company does a great job, but they are at the mercy of the pool of drivers. We are very hopeful that these things are resolved this year.
“We are unique because of the need for transportation during the school day in addition to am and pm runs,” Maguire added. “We have several vocational programs that work in the community in medical settings or in construction programming. It is difficult to do this without transportation.”
The superintendent pointed out the school is fortunate some staff members have obtained school pupil transport certificates so they can assist with some of transportation.
“However we are really hoping that we can get back to normal with transportation,” Maguire said.
At Bishop Feehan in Attleboro, students who take a bus to school use GATRA, the regional public transit service based in Taunton, school President Tim Sullivan said.
Across the country, school districts are struggling with a shortage of bus drivers. It’s been that way throughout the pandemic as many businesses have faced an uphill battle to retain and hire employees.