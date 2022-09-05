The Labor Day holiday ended with a washout.
So much rain fell in the region Monday that Interstate 95 had to be shut down in Providence because of flooding in the afternoon.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
The Labor Day holiday ended with a washout.
So much rain fell in the region Monday that Interstate 95 had to be shut down in Providence because of flooding in the afternoon.
Both directions of I-95 flooded in the area of Thurbers Avenue, leaving hundreds of drivers stranded on the highway until the storm drains cleared. Several vehicles were stuck in floodwaters.
Flooding and stranded vehicles were reported throughout Rhode Island and parts of Massachusetts.
Some areas reported over 5 inches of rain in a few hours, with sinkholes forming and roadways buckling.
The Attleboro area experienced some flooding but appeared to have dodged the worst of the storm.
The Attleboro Water Department recorded 2.22 inches by late afternoon, and the National Weather Service in Norton said Norfolk saw over an inch of rain in an hour.
From 1 to 3 more inches more rain was forecast for the region through Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.
Another band of heavy rain was expected to come from the Connecticut area Monday night.
Thunderstorms were also possible from the storm, meteorologists said.
Flash flood warnings had been issued Monday and a flood watch is in effect in the area until 5 p.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.
Rain has obviously been needed as much of New England has been suffering from a drought, but Monday’s rain fell so fast it ran off the ground and overwhelmed storm drains.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.