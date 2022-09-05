Wheaton Warm Weather SAPIX
Wheaton College freshman Joe Farrell of Williamsburg reaches for a Frisbee while tossing it around with friends in a field next to Peacock Pond at the Norton campus Sunday.

 MARK STOCKWELL / THE SUN CHRONICLE

The Labor Day holiday ended with a washout.

So much rain fell in the region Monday that Interstate 95 had to be shut down in Providence because of flooding in the afternoon.