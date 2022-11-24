A few area holiday toy drives are taking place this weekend.
They include:
Attleboro Police Department “stuff a cruiser” at Burlington Coat Factory, 287 Washington St., South Attleboro, from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Norton Community Holiday Toy Drive is Saturday. The event is sponsored by the Norton High School Math Honor Society, Norton Police Department, and the C2 Foundation in Memory of Tommy Petersen. Donate toys at Yelle School driveway, 10 a.m. to noon; or Bog Iron Brewing, noon to 9 p.m.
