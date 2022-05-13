ATTLEBORO — Police say a man was arguing with his girlfriend before he crashed into a utility pole early Friday morning at Read and County streets.
The man was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital as a precaution following the 1:12 a.m. crash, Police Chief Kyle Heagney said.
The crash damaged the pole and caused live electrical wires to fall onto the roadway, according to the chief.
National Grid responded and an emergency police detail was posted to allow workers to safely make repairs, Heagney said.