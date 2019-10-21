ATTLEBORO — A playground dedicated to the memory of a little girl whose life was cut short but was described by her parents as a “shining light of energy,” is scheduled to open at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Ariella’s Flutterby Playground, located at the Tilda B. Stone Playground off South Main Street, is named for Ariella Marie Ouellette, who died in her sleep shortly before her second birthday.
New playground equipment has arrived and installation is slated to begin this week according to recreation department foreman Cliff Danue.
The equipment cost about $50,000 and $38,000 of that amount was raised by the Ariella Marie Memorial Foundation.
The remainder was supplied by Tilda B. Stone Trust Fund.
Ariella’s parents, Alicia and Larry Ouellette, thanked all the donors and those who helped raise the money in a recent Facebook post.
“We have spent so much time and energy putting this together to make this dream a reality and we could not have done it without all of your love and support,” they said. “We would love for you all to be there to see what we have created in Ariella’s memory.”
The Ouellettes, formerly of Attleboro and now of Norton, decided to honor the joy their little girl experienced in her two short years, and the joy she brought to them and others, by providing opportunities for other young children to play outside, laugh and smile — just like their daughter did.
In a post on the recreation department’s website earlier this year, Ariella’s parents described their goals beyond construction of the playground.
“We will continue to keep Ariella’s spirit alive by raising funds for scholarships,” they said. “Ariella was a shining light of energy who loved to dance and sing and play outside. The scholarships will provide the opportunity for kids to go to dance lessons, singing lessons, summer camps and pursue outdoor adventures.”
Princess Belle, Spider-Man and Santa are slated to be at the ribbon-cutting ceremony to meet and greet children, who are encouraged to wear their tutus, sparkles and bows.
Food and drink will be available for purchase.
