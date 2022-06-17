EASTON -- Police are investigating an armed bank robbery at the Harbor One Bank on Route 106 in which the culprit fled in a car, possibly into Mansfield or Norton.
The robbery occurred at 2:15 p.m. Thursday. The robber was armed with a handgun and was wearing a ballistic vest, face mask and goggles, according to a statement from Easton Deputy Police Chief Keith Boone.
The robber fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash in a dark colored sedan headed west on Foundry Street (Route 106), possibly traveling into Norton or Mansfield, Boone said.
The bank is located at 472 Foundry St., about two miles from the communities.
Mansfield and Norton police sent cruisers to the area but did not find the car or any suspects.
As part of the investigation, police are asking any business owners or residents in these areas to contact Easton detectives at 508-230-3322 if they have surveillance cameras.
The detective unit can also be reached at detectives@easton.ma.us.