ATTLEBORO -- Investigators spent Tuesday working on trying to identify a masked man armed with a handgun who held up at South Attleboro gas station and convenience store.
The robbery was reported around 7:45 p.m. Monday at the Route 1 Gas and Food Mart at 765 Washington St., located near Fenton Avenue and just north of Lees Pond.
The robber showed a handgun to the female clerk and fled with an undisclosed amount of money, Detective Lt. Timothy Cook Jr. said.
"The female clerk was understandably upset and shaken," Cook said, but she was not physically harmed.
The robber fled in an SUV that possibly had Rhode Island license plates, Cook said.
Police Monday night described the getaway car as dark colored, possibly a black or gray Ford Escape last seen traveling south of Route 1 toward Pawtucket.
The robber was described as a heavy set, black male about six feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds, Cook said.
He wore a black hat and ski mask, according to the detective.
"At this point," Cook said early Tuesday afternoon, "we're still trying to identify the suspect."
Cook said police are also comparing the robbery to others for similarities.
Ray Maklta, owner of the convenience store and gas station, said he was surprised the robbery occurred while it was still daylight. He was not working at the time so he said he could not offer any details.
"Of course, I'm concerned. It's like a nightmare," Maklta said.
The business was surrounded by yellow crime scene tape and Maklta said police were at the scene until around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
