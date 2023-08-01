NORTH ATTLEBORO — Firefighters extinguished a small fire Tuesday night at the G.I. Joe’s Army and Navy Store on Route 1.
The fire was reported about 7:45 p.m. at the military surplus store at 847 East Washington St. (Route 1).
Arriving firefighters saw smoke coming from the roof and tapped nearby fire hydrants.
Fire officials reported the bulk of the fire out within minutes.
Firefighters from Attleboro, Plainville, Mansfield, Foxboro and Cumberland responded to the scene and covered town fire stations.
The town’s building and electrical inspectors were notified to go to the store.
The store has been in business for over two decades and has a real military helicopter out front.
However, a going out of business sign had been posted at the store in recent days.
