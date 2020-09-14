ATTLEBORO — Mayor Paul Heroux has hired a new veterans agent.
He is Ben Quelle, a Middleboro resident who’s coming from a two-year stint as a veterans agent in Hanover.
Quelle has a master’s degree in public administration from Bridgewater State University and is a 10-year veteran of the U.S. Army. He’s a former selectman in Middleboro.
“This was a tough pick because there were two very qualified finalists who could both have done the job,” the mayor said in a press release. “I think that the city will be well served by Ben.”
Quelle’s military service, which ran from 1995 to 2005, included a deployment to Iraq where he commanded a 10-person unit responsible for training a newly formed Iraqi army brigade.
He received a Bronze Star.
Prior to becoming a veterans agent, Quelle worked in the banking and medical sales industries.
Quelle, who’s replacing Ken Badertscher, begins his new job on Oct. 5 at an annual salary of $70,713.
Badertscher resigned to take the post of executive director for Attleboro’s Retirement Board.
He served as veterans agent for about five years, starting in 2015.
Heroux praised Badertscher’s service.
“Ken was someone who could and did take on any project and it would be done well, done on time, done with a positive attitude, and others would look at it in wonder with how easily Ken did the task,” the mayor said. “One such task was bringing the Vietnam Veteran’s Moving Wall to Attleboro one year ago. Ken only moved downstairs at city hall but Ken will be missed by many.”
