FOXBORO — Arraignment proceedings were postponed for a second time Tuesday for a driver charged in a head-on crash in which he and two other people and a dog were seriously injured.
Arnold W. Ludd, 47, of New York City, was scheduled to be arraigned Friday on motor vehicle and other charges in Wrentham District Court.
It was postponed due to Ludd's medical condition. He was admitted to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston Sunday after the noontime crash on North Street. He is being held without bail pending his arraignment.
He is suspected of stealing merchandise from the CVS at Patriot Place and then crashing into another vehicle on North Street.
The other driver, identified as Edward Fitzpatrick, suffered serious leg and other injuries and was taken to Tufts Medical Center in Boston, where he is expected to recover, according to a police report.
A dog in Fitzgerald's car was seriously injured as well as a passenger in Ludd's minivan, according to police.
