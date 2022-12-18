Attleboro City Hall

Attleboro City Hall

 {&photoCredit}Sun Chronicle file photo/

ATTLEBORO — The lack of an American Sign Language interpreter at a conservation commission public hearing last month sparked a complaint from a deaf couple who requested one.

The complaint came from Nancy Sells-Niford of Lawrence Avenue. where a developer is hoping to build homes next to property she and her husband Raymond have owned since 1958.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.