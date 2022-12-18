ATTLEBORO — The lack of an American Sign Language interpreter at a conservation commission public hearing last month sparked a complaint from a deaf couple who requested one.
The complaint came from Nancy Sells-Niford of Lawrence Avenue. where a developer is hoping to build homes next to property she and her husband Raymond have owned since 1958.
The public hearing took place on Nov. 16.
“I don’t believe City Hall was aggressive enough in trying to get an interpreter to accommodate our needs to communicate during this meeting,” she wrote in a letter to the editor of The Sun Chronicle.
Since that time, the city’s conservation agent Nick Wyllie said his department has been working to procure a sign language interpreter for the next meeting at which a presentation will be made by the developer.
“We are making an effort to make sure this does not become an issue in the future,” he said Friday. “Unfortunately, we did not get enough lead time for the first meeting.”
Wyllie said the state requires a minimum of two weeks notice to provide an interpreter and his department was notified just six days prior to the session.
He said he also reached out to Partners Interpreting in North Attleboro, but did not get an immediate response.
After being unsuccessful in acquiring an interpreter, he offered an alternative to the couple. The proposal went to the couple’s son Karl Schaeffer.
“Unfortunately, Partners Interpreting did not respond to my request to have an interpreter for tonight’s meeting,” he said in an email to Schaeffer. “If your parents have specific questions they would like addressed during the public hearing, you may email me those questions and I will bring them to the Commission.”
Wyllie also told Schaeffer that the meeting minutes would be made available to his parents once they were approved by the commission.
Wyllie said he’s working with Partners Interpreting of North Attleboro to arrange for an interpreter for the next meeting at which information will be shared, to be held either Jan. 4 or Jan. 18.
Wyllie said the developer is expected to request a continuance for the Dec. 21 meeting because the peer review of the project won’t be completed by then.
He said a contract needs approval from department head Gary Ayrassian for payment purposes.
The contract will make it easier to acquire services as needed in the future.
