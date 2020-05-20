NORTON — A local teenager was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with setting a five-alarm fire last week that ripped through the abandoned Tweave mill building on Barrows Street.
The suspect, 17, was arrested at his home in Norton about 3:30 p.m., according to police.
His name was not released because he is a juvenile.
The teen was ordered held on $250,000 cash bail pending arraignment in juvenile court.
Norton detectives also executed a search warrant at his home with the help from police officers with the Northern Bristol County Regional Task Force.
Police said local detectives developed information that led to the suspect’s arrest but did not elaborate further.
Detectives and fire officials investigated the fire with state police assigned to the state Fire Marshal’s office and Bristol County district attorney’s office.
The fire at the vacant building at 138 Barrows St. was reported about 5 p.m. last Thursday. Fire departments from several surrounding communities were called in to help extinguish the spectacular blaze.
Flames shot high out of the second-floor windows of the brick building and kept firefighters busy for about 3 1/2 hours before it was finally brought under control.
One firefighter suffered a minor injury and was taken to the hospital as a precaution. Two others were treated at the scene for heat exhaustion; one suffered a knee injury and another an ankle injury.
