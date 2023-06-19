ATTLEBORO — Spring, of course, is the time when flowers bloom. But in Attleboro, along with the beautiful flowers found at city parks, along city streets and in front and back yard gardens, art is blooming, too.
And on Friday, the bloom was in full force.
First, a team from Cool Air Creations out of North Smithfield, R.I., installed a graphic of original artwork on a utility box at the corner of Thacher Street and Rathbun Willard Driver. Called “Birds of a Feather,” the art was done by Tracy Korneffel, an art teacher at Brennan Middle School in Attleboro. The installation was the last of the second phase of a project called “Think Outside the Box,” which was organized by the Attleboro Arts Museum, the city, the Transformative Development Initiative Partnership and Keep Attleboro Beautiful.
The original goal, which started in 2021, was to decorate six of the big, chrome metal utility boxes — which contain traffic light control mechanisms and other electrical equipment and are found alongside roadways — with original art made by artists who live and/or work in Attleboro.
Mim Brooks Fawcett, Attleboro Arts Musuem director, said after the 2021 pilot program was deemed a success, eight additional boxes have been wrapped in works of art, the last one being the one on Friday at Thacher and Rathbun Willard Driver.
Another project, called “Art in the Open,” saw two projects unveiled Friday.
First, a tribute to the late Max Volterra, and then a 150-foot-long banner mural by artist Qunicy Harding, called “Stamped in Pride, was hung along a fence at a constitution site at 29 South Main St.
An apartment complex is being built at the site, which is across the street from The Sun Chronicle building.
The artwork was chosen from art submitted for the project in what was called a Call to Artists.
Harding, who grew up in Attleboro, is a Rhode Island School of Design graduate. She now lives in southern California.
“What sparked my inspiration for the design of the banner was vintage postage stamps,” she said of the art now hanging on the fence. “I loved the play of the intricate imagery put on something so mundane as a bill or letter in the mail.”
“Those little pieces of artwork are things that people see every day and yet they forget the beauty in them,” she said. “They often show major landmarks or beautiful flowers scenes that people are not fortunate enough to see every day (or so they think). With this banner I wanted to capture all the amazing elements of Attleboro that might get overlooked. The unique history of the jewelry capitol, the exceptional education system, the wonderful nature and wildlife, and the community/city life/diversity of Attleboro represents. For citizens, a reminder on how Attleboro has so many elements that our daily lives sometimes make us forget, and for people just passing through a showcase of pride the people of Attleboro have for their beautiful city.”