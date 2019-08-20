ATTLEBORO — The school building commission is considering adding an artificial turf field to the new high school project if construction bids come in lower than expected.
The field for soccer and other sports would not add to the overall cost of the $260 million high school project because it will only be added if construction is going to be less expensive than originally budgeted for, commission Vice Chairman Jack Jacobi said Tuesday.
Construction is expected to cost about $223 million with the rest going to expenses such as architectural fees.
The new high school will be built next to the existing high school on Rathbun Willard Drive and construction will result in the temporary loss of some athletic fields.
The fields will be lost during construction, but new ones are planned for the site of the current school when it is torn down.
Jacobi said an artificial turf field is a good idea because it costs less to maintain than grass fields, can be used more often, and lasts 10 to 11 years instead of three for grass.
It could also be put in place this spring and available for sports next fall. Grass fields take a year to take hold, he said.
Also, the site of the current fields often floods and turns to mud, making them unplayable until they dry out, he said.
Artificial fields can be used in bad weather.
The new field would also be available for youth sports, he said.
The field would probably cost about $3 million and require a softball and baseball field to be moved.
The high school already has one artificial turf field at the football stadium that is used for several varsity sports and track meets.
Mayor Paul Heroux, chairman of the commission, said he backs the idea.
“I support it if we come under budget. It is cheaper over time and can be used right after a rainstorm. There are also less maintenance costs,” he said.
School Superintendent David Sawyer said he also supports the artificial turf field, noting it was originally supposed to be in the project but was cut for budgetary reasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.