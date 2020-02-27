Bridgewater State University has canceled its spring and summer programs in China and Stonehill College in Easton is asking its students studying in Italy to return home out of concern over the coronavirus.
Other schools such as Sacred Heart and Fairfield University in Connecticut are also asking students to come home.
Wing-Kai To, assistant provost for global engagement at Bridgewater, said the cancellations disappointed the students, but the school had to be cautious.
He said a student exchange with Shanghai, student teaching in Shanghai and summer studies in that city and Beijing were impacted.
If the situation improves and it is safe to travel in September, Bridgewater hopes to restore the programs for fall semester, he said.
Bridgewater students in Italy and South Korea have been given the option of coming home and completing their courses online, but they are not being forced to return, he said.
“We’re working closely with the local schools to monitor the situation,” he added.
The virus originated in Wuhan, China, and that country has seen the most cases by far. It’s followed by South Korea and Japan.
There have been more than 81,000 cases around the globe and more than 2,700 deaths.
Italy has had the most cases outside Asia and officials in the United States and elsewhere are expressing concern the virus will continue to spread.
There have been 322 cases in Italy, most of them concentrated in the northern Lombardy region.
Stonehill has asked its students in Florence and Rome to come home, even though those cities are not where the virus is concentrated in Italy.
“The health and safety of our students is the college’s highest priority,” Stonehill said in a statement. “We are asking the returning students to remain off campus for a minimum of two weeks in compliance with the CDC’s recommended self-imposed quarantine.
“We would request that all media refrain from visiting the campus at this time as we work to keep staff, students and parents apprised of this situation.”
Wheaton College in Norton referred inquiries to a message on its website from earlier in the month, which said it had no students in China this semester and would not approve travel there.
“No Wheaton faculty, staff or students will be permitted to travel to China under the auspices of Wheaton College, whether it be a for-credit program, work-related and/or financed by the college,” the message states. “We strongly recommend deferring other types of travel (leisure, personal interest) to affected areas for the foreseeable future.”
Students are not the only ones impacted by travel difficulties wrought by the virus.
The Warwick, R.I.-based insurance provider InsureMyTrip is no longer selling travel insurance that covers cancellations because of the virus, according to a company recording.
There has been only one case of the coronavirus reported in Massachusetts, but state officials said Wednesday that they have been monitoring more than 600 people under “self-quarantine,” looking for possible symptoms of the virus.
The Massachusetts Association of School Committees has been sending out advisories to public school systems with advice from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The advice includes telling sick employees to stay home and separating employees with respiratory symptoms.
In private industry, companies that do a lot of business abroad, such as Sensata in Attleboro, have imposed travel restrictions on employees.
