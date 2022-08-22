Lawn Drought
Dry grass and even lawn weeds have been shriveling up due to the lack of rain, extreme heat and outdoor watering bans.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

The drought continues to take a toll on the Attleboro area, but despite a lack of rainfall, the picture is improving for at least one area water system.

“Water consumption is down approximately 30% from about two weeks ago,” said Gregory O’Brien, assistant superintendent for the Attleboro Water Department.