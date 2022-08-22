The drought continues to take a toll on the Attleboro area, but despite a lack of rainfall, the picture is improving for at least one area water system.
“Water consumption is down approximately 30% from about two weeks ago,” said Gregory O’Brien, assistant superintendent for the Attleboro Water Department.
Consumption initially went down 12% when outdoor water restrictions were announced in July. Then it went back up to normal as compliance with the water rules waned, city officials said.
But since all water customers received a postcard about the water situation and with an all-out ban that went into effect early this month and more enforcement of the rules, the rate has dropped again.
The water usage plunge also came during the second heat wave of summer.
“Consumption is down,” Mayor Paul Heroux said. “That’s a really good thing.”
Attleboro has banned all but essential outdoor water use. No lawn watering is allowed.
All reservoirs levels have gone down about 3 inches over the last week, O’Brien said. All reservoirs remain below the end of July five-year average.
The city pumped 4.3 million gallons of water from the West Street facility on Thursday, and 1.4 million gallons from its Wading River plant.
With August nearing its end, only .37 inches of rain has been recorded by the water department for a month that usually gets slightly over 4 inches.
July was not much better, with less than 2 inches for a month that typically gets about 3 1/2 inches.
Plainville, Norton and Seekonk earlier this month also banned outdoor water use.
North Attleboro and Mansfield intensified their outdoor water restrictions.
In North Attleboro, all non-essential water use such as lawn watering is only allowed on trash pickup day before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m.
In Mansfield, residents with even-numbered addresses, are allowed to water lawns and flowers from 6 to 8 a.m. on even-numbered days, and for odd-numbered addresses, on odd-numbered days. No watering is allowed Fridays or weekend days. Vegetable gardens can still be watered under the odd/even schedule from 5 to 9 a.m. and 5 to 9 p.m.
The water bans and stronger restrictions carry fines and came in response to the state declaring the region in a critical drought earlier this month.
Massachusetts Drought Management Task Force is scheduled to meet Tuesday and may elevate the drought status in the region from critical to the highest level, an emergency drought.
Parts of Rhode Island and all of Bristol County, Massachusetts are now considered to be in an extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Besides fueling brush fires in the area and region, the drought is leading the cancellation of some events.
The popular September Secret Garden Tour in Newport, R.I., has been nixed, it was announced Friday, due to the severe drought conditions as well as the threat of an active hurricane season. Rain is in the forecast this week.