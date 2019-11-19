While gasoline prices in Massachusetts are looking favorable as the holidays approach, they are expected to climb.
The cost of a gallon of regular self-serve is down 2 cents after jumping 3 cents last week, according to AAA Northeast.
Its weekly survey of prices in Massachusetts, released Monday, found regular averaging $2.49 per gallon. That’s 10 cents below the national average of $2.59. A year ago at this time, the average price in Massachusetts was 22 cents higher at $2.71 per gallon.
“An increase in gasoline supplies amid robust demand helped to push gas prices lower on the week,” Mary Maguire of AAA said. “We expect this trend to continue throughout most of the month, with the exception of Thanksgiving. With nearly 49.3 million Americans expected to travel by car for the holiday, gas prices may start to fluctuate by the end of this week.”
The range in prices in the latest AAA survey for regular is 79 cents, from $2.26 to $3.05. Midgrade is averaging $2.78, from $2.59 to $3.09. Premium is averaging $2.94, from $2.69 to $3.39. Diesel is averaging $2.94, from $2.69 to $3.25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.