Mary Petitto has set her sights high, and the sky is her limit.
Petitto, 17, a junior at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School, joined the Civil Air Patrol in March 2021 after a friend from a local airport introduced her to the group.
Dating back to December 1941, the Civil Air Patrol is a U.S. Air Force auxiliary unit in which citizens support the country with emergency response, aviation and ground services and promotion of aviation through education to bolster national defense. It has 56,000 members nationwide.
Petitto, a member of the Pawtucket Composite Squadron, is a cadet chief master sergeant, having received nine promotions through the organization so far.
Through CAP, she has had the chance to travel across the country for numerous programs, including trips to Nebraska, Wisconsin, Kansas and Vermont. This summer she hopes to attend programs in Oklahoma, South Dakota and Texas.
Petitto, who lives in Rehoboth, achieved her first solo flight — one without an instructor in the aircraft with her — through the program in a Cessna 172 while she was at a two-week National Flight Academy in Nebraska.
“It was one of the most amazing experiences ever,” she said. “This entire experience was covered by a scholarship that enabled me to attend, and I am so grateful for all of the mentors and friends that I made.”
Robert Gianopoulos, commander of Petitto’s squadron, says she has “excellent leadership skills and is always willing to help younger cadets advance in the program.”
One of Petitto’s goals is to earn a private pilot’s license, and she’s currently in the process of applying for CAP’s Cadet Wings Program, which covers the complete cost of training. She’s about a third of the way through her training with about 22 flight hours out of the 60 needed.
Besides the 15 to 20 hours a month she dedicates to the patrol she’s a member of her school’s chapter of the National Honor Society, helping to tutor other students, a member of the National Society of High School Scholars and the Intentional Thespian Society.
She belongs to the Spanish Club and is a choreographer for the school’s theater club.
She hopes to attend the U.S. Air Force Academy when she graduates in the spring.
“Overall, I am so grateful for the amazing opportunities that the Civil Air Patrol has provided to me. I would truly not be the person I am today without the support of CAP,” Petitto said.
And after the Air Force Academy, she would like to fly for a commercial airline on the weekdays and in her own Cessna on weekends, but she’s open to whatever life brings.
“As long as I’m flying, I’m happy,” she said.