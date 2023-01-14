When people gather to remember civil rights leader the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, they may be reminded of many of his eloquent words.
Among them are: “We shall overcome because the arc of the moral universe is long but it bends toward justice.”
The Nobel Prize winner had confidence in the American ideal but realized that change came by holding government and others in positions of power to account.
The killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis by now-former police officer Derek Chauvin in 2020 sparked worldwide protests against police brutality and once again brought focus on racial inequality and civil rights at a time of deep political and cultural division in the country. Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death in April 2021 and is now serving a more than 20-year sentence for that and federal civil rights charges, to which he pleaded guilty, concurrently in a federal prison.
Since 2020, civil rights advocates say, there has been some change for good. But the nation has seen a rise in white supremacy, an increase in hate crimes, a reversal in women’s rights and disagreements about the legitimacy of voting — the bedrock of democracy.
Yet in the wake of Floyd’s death, the nation saw large corporations show a commitment to changes in the workplace and the election of women to positions of power, including in Massachusetts.
And, nationwide calls for police reform resulted in the creation in 2020 of a panel in Massachusetts that has suspended 15 police officers from around the state who face serious allegations of misconduct. None are from the Attleboro area.
But, with the progress, came backsliding: There was a 24% increase in reported hate crimes in the state in 2021, up 407 incidents from 310 in 2020, according to the FBI.
That includes increases in all categories tracked by the FBI, including anti-Black, anti-Jewish, anti-gay and anti-Asian crimes.
Nationally, they rose steadily from 2018 before declining by over 11% to 7,303 in 2021 from 8,263.
But the Anti-Defamation League said the numbers for 2021 may be higher because some of the law enforcement agencies in the largest jurisdictions did not report findings to the FBI.
A survey conducted by the ADL, the National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago and the One8 Foundation released this week found that of the more than 4,000 U.S. adults asked about anti-Jewish tropes, 85 percent believe at least one compared with 61 percent in 2019. Further, 20 percent agreed with six or more of the 14 anti-Jewish statements they were asked about, up from 11 percent in 2019.
Laurie Sawyer, chair of the Attleboro Council on Human Rights, added that the numbers may be higher because some victims may not report crimes for fear of backlash.
“We also have seen the emboldened actions some people do and speech they say. It seems there is a feeling they can be more outwardly bigoted since 2020. There are often no consequences,” she said in an email to The Sun Chronicle.
The council monitors hate crimes locally and co-hosts or supports several civic events such as the city’s annual Gay Pride observation, MLK celebration, Human Rights Day, World Water Day and Black History Month.
Nationally, one of the worst hate crimes included a mass shooting in May 2022 in Buffalo, N.Y., where 10 people were shot by a 19-year-old white gunman who targeted a supermarket used primarily by Black people. He pleaded guilty and still faces federal charges.
“It’s disheartening to see that the old divisions are still there and new fears rising,” said Ethel Garvin, chair of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Committee of Greater Attleboro.
The divisions have existed, Garvin and others say, because the country has yet to come to terms with impact of slavery on African Americans since the Civil War.
The rise in white supremacists comes at a time when the population of people of color will soon surpass white people, leading to fears of the loss of power, Garvin said.
Some of that fear can also result in threats to voting rights and the gerrymandering of legislative districts to suppress the votes of Blacks and other people of color, Garvin said.
Earlier this month, a federal court ordered South Carolina to redraw its 2021 congressional map, ruling that a district anchored in Charleston County was a racial gerrymander. The Republican speaker of the state legislature said he expected lawmakers to appeal, according to Reuters.
In Georgia, legislators in 2021 enacted a ban on giving food or water to people waiting in long lines at polling places.
“You would think they would make voting easier,” Garvin said.
The voter suppression efforts came after a 2013 U.S. Supreme Court 5-4 ruling that struck down a formula at the heart of the landmark 1965 Voting Rights Act. A section of the law required certain states and localities with a history of discrimination against minority voters to get changes cleared by the federal government before they went into effect.
Voting rights will be the topic Monday when Tanisha Sullivan, president of the Boston branch of the NAACP, speaks at 2 p.m. at the Second Congregational Church as part of Attleboro’s MLK memorial events.
“We want to make voting easier. Voting is sacred. It’s important for our democracy,” Garvin said.
On the other hand, there have been improvements in the workplace on matters of race and equality, said Garvin, who works in the medical field.
“There are things in place to address structural racism,” Garvin said.
Large corporations, Garvin said, made public statements in the wake of Floyd’s murder about their commitment to diversity, equality and inclusion.
“I think the Black Lives Matter movement started a conversation,” Garvin said, adding that it refocused attention on African Americans and racial inequality.
But while the policies and behaviors of governments and corporations can be changed, Garvin wondered: “How do you change the beliefs of a white supremacist?”
Changes in academia
Changes have also been made in academia.
After Floyd was murdered, the president of Bridgewater State University answered calls for change by creating a Racial Justice Task Force, said Kevin McGowan, academic director of the Martin Richard Institute for Social Justice at BSU.
The task force is made up of 70 faculty and staff that looked at practices, procedures and hiring practices and came up with recommendations, including hiring more people of color, McGowan said.
A liaison has been hired to work with students and the police department, McGowan said, to improve relations and make connections.
In addition, McGowan said, an office of teaching and learning provides support to faculty and a Racial Justice Council was created to monitor the progress on implementing the recommendations of the task force.
“It’s to make sure we don’t lose the momentum,” McGowan said.
Elsewhere in the state and country, McGowan said, “It’s a continuing struggle.”
He cited the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., which was led by a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump. Five people died, including a police officer and a rioter, during or immediately after the riot and over 100 police officers were injured.
The lack of protection at the Capitol was far different from the 1980s when McGowan was a student at Howard University in Washington, D.C.
He was part of a counter-protest to a Ku Klux Klan march on the Capitol at the time. Then, there were plenty of police to protect the Capitol and keep the peace.
“There was no way they were going to get near the Capitol,” McGowan said.
The college professor said he was “disappointed but not surprised” when the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision.
“I could see that coming with the three justices President Trump was able to appoint,” McGowan said, adding that all skated around answering questions about the precedent during their nomination hearings.
Although Massachusetts, Rhode Island and other states have ensured the right of women to an abortion, McGowan said he is concerned about other precedents, including rulings regarding the separation of church and state, that some justices hinted they want to change.
“We will have to be vigilant,” McGowan said.
Despite the landmark 1954 Brown v Board of Education desegregating public schools, McGowan said there is still racial and socio-economic segregation when it comes to the allocation of financial resources to public schools.
“We are still struggling with equality and equity in our public schools,” said McGowan, a professor of elementary and early childhood education.
But in general, McGowan said, “I think we made quite a bit of progress” when looking back over the course of 400 years of history.
“I think we’ve come a long way, but we still have a long way to go,” McGowan said.
Standing up to hate
After Floyd’s death, Sawyer said, people realized the importance of standing up to hate and the need to get out and vote. After Roe v Wade was overturned, she said, the numbers driven to vote increased “exponentially.”
“Massachusetts has always been a beacon to other states with its sense of equality and acceptance and that continued since 2004 when it was the first state to pass marriage equality,” Sawyer said.
Democrats moved to codify same-sex marriage into federal law before losing the U.S. House of Representatives, fearing the Supreme Court would reverse its 5-4 ruling in 2015.
Sawyer said she was happy the federal Respect for Marriage Act codified marriage equality. But she noted it only applied to existing marriages being recognized and did not protect the right to same-sex marriages to occur in all states.
“It also should not end there,” Sawyer said.
The Equality Act, which passed the House in 2021, should be passed by Congress, she said. It prohibits discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation and gender identity in areas including public facilities, education, federal funding, employment, housing, credit and the jury system.
This year, Sawyer said, the Attleboro Council on Human Rights is preparing for the 75th anniversary of the Declaration of Human Rights on Dec. 10, 2023.
As part of the celebration of this year’s theme of Dignity, Freedom, and Justice for All, the council is asking residents, organizations and elected officials to submit a video to its Facebook page on the theme and how they are working for human rights.
“We all need to stand up for our own rights and the rights of others,” Sawyer said in a video.
“We can no longer stand back and be a bystander when rights are being violated. We need to act and speak up,” Sawyer said, adding that it is not always comfortable but that everyone has a role to play in safeguarding each person’s rights.
“Our words matter. Our actions matter when supporting our fellow humans,” Sawyer said.