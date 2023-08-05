Just over the Raynham town line on Route 138 inbound to Taunton, there’s a giant billboard that reads, “Volunteering is Cool!”
That tells a story. More volunteers are needed.
A recent U.S. Census Bureau and AmeriCorps survey found formal volunteer participation among those surveyed dropped 7% between 2019 and 2021 to land at 23.2% — the largest decrease the survey has recorded since a version of it started in 2002, according to an Associated Press report.
Nationally, the story reported, nonprofits of all kinds were “looking everywhere and trying everything to get volunteers.” It quoted Michael D. Smith, CEO of AmeriCorps, as saying, “This is a wake-up call for the social sector, which depends on volunteers, especially as needs for services remain high.”
AmeriCorps recently opened its yearly grant program to award $8 million to help nonprofits recruit and retain volunteers.
Locally, though, many nonprofit agencies are faring better finding volunteers to lend a hand, even though the numbers of them may not be what they were prior to the COVID pandemic.
Anne Messier at Sturdy Memorial Hospital, who’s been a part of the hospital’s volunteer department for 50 years, says the only time volunteer participation dropped was during the three-year pandemic, which pretty much closed the program.
“We increased pretty much every year,” Messier said. “But in 2020, we actually closed down volunteers from coming here because of COVID. In 2020, we had a big surge and had to stop junior volunteers from coming in for a while.”
“It was COVID that decreased the numbers we had here,” she said.
The junior volunteers, which now number about 44, are mostly high school students from the ages of 15-17. They stand out because they wear red shirts and tan pants, replacing the pinafores worn by candy stripers years ago. At one point, there had been as many as 150 junior volunteers.
After the slowdown because of COVID, interest in volunteering is slowly ramping up again, Messier said, adding that the hospital has about 50 adult volunteers.
“It is starting to increase again,” she said. “People are coming in who want to volunteer.”
Sandy Carrier, Sturdy’s volunteer coordinator for 23 years, said volunteers help in a numerous ways including with patient registration, patient transportation, in the cafeteria, at the information desk and in patient units.
“It takes a little pressure off the people who need to focus on their jobs,” Carrier said.
She said they also assist in doctor’s offices off the hospital campus.
Sturdy’s volunteer numbers are slowly building their way back up. At one time there were about 400 volunteers, many working from home making blankets or knit hats for babies born in the maternity unit.
And there is a craft room where other volunteers make gifts for patients.
The hospital also has high school and college students who “shadow” some of the professionals, including the doctors and nurses, to see if they are interested in pursing those careers some day. They are not considered volunteers, but they are organized through the volunteer office.
“Anybody who doesn’t get paid comes through this office,” Messier said.
Carrier interviews the applicants and makes sure all prerequisites are met, including an orientation session, before assigning them to a job.
Carrier also helps them understand the different “codes” that are called in the hospital at times so they know what to do. Quite often she said it means “stay out of the way.”
“We have drills so they know what to do,” she said.
Messier said many employees started as volunteers.
“You can walk down the hall on any given day and run into people who started here as volunteers,” Carrier said.
Messier, who retired on July 21 from her post as the director of volunteer and student services, said she will miss the job.
“I really love it here,” she said. “I’ll miss it.”
Meanwhile, Carrier said Attleboro is a great city because people are always calling in offering help.
“People are still calling in saying they want to help,” she said. “It goes to show how strong the community spirit really is.”
Sticking it out
At The Literacy Center on North Main Street, Executive Director Amanda Blount praised the volunteers who stuck it out during the pandemic, but the future has her concerned.
“The Literacy Center has been incredibly fortunate over the past 35 years to have had thousands of dedicated volunteers serve as tutors, board members, and front desk greeters,” she said. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, many of our volunteers stuck with us — tutoring their students over Zoom and meeting virtually instead of in person. We are very grateful for all the volunteers who stuck with us over these difficult years.”
But there are worries.
“That said, there has been a general decline in volunteerism over the past decade,” Blount said. “I do worry a little bit that as some of our longtime volunteers retire, we will encounter issues recruiting new tutors. I hope that this next generation will be inspired to give of their time to help benefit others. The world is still righting itself after three tumultuous years and I think we will soon see what the future holds for volunteerism here and nationwide.”
Cyndee Goodinson-Lindsey is the program director for senior citizens at the Attleboro Norton YMCA on North Main Street.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, she called around to find out how the seniors were holding up and discovered food insecurity was a problem with them so she founded a program funded mostly by a grant from Bristol Elder Services.
The grant is worth $49,000 and it funds meals to go for 70 seniors three days a week and grocery bags full of vegetables on other days.
Goodinson-Lindsey said the economy and rampant inflation has caused the food insecurity problem.
The veggies and fruits come from Nasiff Fruit Company out of Fall River.
The seniors pick them up, but some have to have them delivered.
Each bag has a recipe in it along with the ingredients to make that meal, Goodinson-Lindsey said.
The grocery bags are delivered to the Norton Senior Center, the Norton Housing Authority, Attleboro Veterans Agent Ben Quelle, the Larson Senior Center in Attleboro and the Attleboro Housing Authority.
She said most of the to-go meals are made from scratch. Monday night’s menu was tacos.
All told, Goodinson-Lindsey has about 20 volunteers and she said that’s enough for now, but new ones are always welcome, in case someone can’t make or quits or is sick.
“It’s always good to have a file of people I can call when I need them,” she said.
“I could probably use another driver or two,” she said on second thought.
Goodinson-Lindsey adores her volunteers.
“Without the volunteers this program would not run,” she said. “They are the heartbeat of the program. They are great people.”
The hospice program run by HopeHealth Community VNA on Emory Street didn’t lose any volunteers during COVID, but they had to change the way they interacted with their patients.
Robin Blanchette, the volunteer department supervisor, said the change was big.
“When COVID hit, we had to suspend our volunteer services,” she said. “And some of our volunteers were upset because they were giving the patients and families what they needed.”
But that’s when the HopeHealth got creative, Blanchette said.
Deanna Upchurch, director of community outreach services, said they came together and came up with a plan.
“This is what we can’t do, but what can we do?” was the question.
That’s when they started talking on the phone or on the Zoom platform with their patients, she said.
“A lot of families were appreciative that while we couldn’t visit, we could still make a call or go on Zoom,” Blanchette said.
Going into homes was dangerous during that time because of the possibility of spreading COVID.
At one point, HopeHealth had as many as 255 volunteers. Now the number is about 227, but Blanchette keeps signing more up every week.
The volunteers provide companionship, they read to the patients and sometimes they take them to do errands. They do puzzles with them and play music for them and perhaps the greatest service is providing the main caregiver, which is usually a family member, a break where they can go out and do errands or just relax.
And sometimes the patient is able to have conversations with volunteers that he or she might not feel comfortable saying to a family member.
HopeHealth, headquartered in Providence, has as many as 700 patients, with about 200 in Massachusetts, and serves all of Bristol County and parts of Norfolk and Plymouth County and all of Rhode Island. The patients are in their own homes, nursing homes and at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center, which has 30 beds in Providence.
“We consider our volunteers angels,” Blanchette said. “Family members know their loved ones are being cared for.”
When people think of hospice they think of cancer, but Upchurch said volunteers provide services for other diseases such as Parkinson’s, dementia, Alzheimer’s, COPD and congestive heart failure.
And for the veterans, they serve they have special “pinning ceremonies” to honor their service.
Those could not be held during COVID, but the pinning packages were sent to the families.
HopeHealth also provides grief support groups for those that have lost loved ones. The Sun Chronicle interviewed them at the North Attleboro YMCA where they were running Camp Braveheart, a program for children who have lost loved ones.
Upchurch had high praise for Blanchette.
“Robin did an amazing job keeping everyone connected,” she said.
Upchurch said they began going back to visit in-patients at Hulitar about eight months ago and the others in their homes or nursing homes more than a year ago.
“This helps me have meaning every day,” she said.
“We’re still here,” Blanchette said. “We’re still doing what we need to do.”
In need of help
Local veterans service organizations have seen engagement fall as a result of the pandemic.
“Not enough people coming out,” said Thomas Shalloo, quartermaster at the North Attleboro VFW Post.
The post was closed during the pandemic and some people never came back, Shalloo said.
These organizations have also struggled due to inflation.
“Donations have been impacted with people watching their money closer with inflation and whatnot...I don’t think it’s just the pandemic,” said Gary Middleton, finance master at the Attleboro American Legion Post.
He added that membership has declined, too, which could be a result of either the pandemic, inflation or both.
Both the American Legion and VFW posts are trying to increase participation by holding more events.
“Definitely looking for veterans just to come in … everything helps,” Shalloo said.
Middleton highlighted the importance of members to the organization. “Membership gives us a bigger voice in national politics,” he said. “The lower the numbers go, the less voice we’ll have.”
However, he was optimistic about a future increase in members. Veterans from the most recent wars, he explained, are still fairly young. “They’re raising families, they don’t think they have the time to do this,” he said. “I think they will come out later.”
Donations up during pandemic’s height
While in-person volunteering wavered during the pandemic, Giving USA’s Annual Report on Philantrophy found 2020 and 2021 were the two best years on record for charitable giving. Charitable donations from individuals, bequests, foundations and corporations surpassed $500 billion for the first time in 2021.
Total giving has declined since, however. It went from a peak of $516.65 billion in 2021 to $499.33 billion in 2022 — a decrease of 10.5% when accounting for inflation, according to the report.
“In 2020 and 2021 donors were giving to meet the need that was out there...in 2022 we saw the questions with the economy and inflation and that had an impact on everyday people,” said Wendy McGrady, vice-chair of the Giving USA Foundation.
As donations have fallen, nonprofits are also having to manage the end of government pandemic relief and a continued increase in need.
“You’re coming back to normal budgeting and trying to figure out what normal is now … It’s a tough place to be in to figure out how to budget as a nonprofit,” McGrady said.
Food pantries
During the height of the pandemic, some local food pantries were forced to rethink their operations.
Our Daily Bread in Mansfield had traditionally operated as a food pantry of choice, said Crissy Goldman, the pantry’s publicity coordinator, where people were able to come into the pantry and pick what they wanted from the shelves.
During the pandemic, they switched to a drive-through model, where food was bagged and dropped off in the trunks of clients’ cars to allow for contactless pick-up.
As restrictions lifted, the food pantry was able to slowly resume normal operations, though initially they had to implement masks and social distancing.
“Now we’re back much more to our normal operations,” Goldman said.
While the pandemic impacted operations, it did not impact food donations, which have remained static, she said.
Meanwhile, monetary donations increased sharply during the pandemic — and while they have since declined from the height of the pandemic, they still remain above pre-pandemic levels.
The continued rise in donations has helped the food pantry to cope with a new challenge — inflation.
“We’re impacted by the increase in food prices,” Goldman said.
While much of food pantries’ stock comes from donations, they also need to buy food, and inflation is raising the cost.
Attleboro’s Hebron Food Pantry has also felt the impact of inflation, according to President Heather Porreca.
“We’re still struggling with supply chain issues because of COVID – and inflation,” she added. “Last week, we couldn’t get anything frozen.”
Certain foods, such as cheese and eggs, are now more expensive. Foods that the food bank was once able to get free through the USDA, such as lean proteins, now cost money.
Another challenge food pantries are facing is greater demand.
The Hebron Food Pantry is seeing an increase in need following the height of the pandemic. During that time, the pantry was serving about 275 families and individuals each week. It is now serving about 400.
The increase in need can be felt at a national level. “Food banks are still feeding a lot more people than they did before the pandemic,” McGrady said. “They’re still trying to adjust because not all these people are happily employed again.”
Porreca attributed part of the need to people moving back in with their families after the pandemic, creating more mouths to feed. “We’re finding that there’s more like five or six people living in the home,” she said, whereas before family units were smaller.
Local food pantries have been able to handle the increased need, due in part to the increase in monetary donations during the pandemic, but with the decrease in federal aid and available grants can be felt.
“I’m looking anywhere and everywhere I can for grants,” Porreca said. “I’m throwing spaghetti at the walls to see what sticks.”
Volunteerism, on the other hand, has either remained steady throughout the pandemic or, where it had dipped, has finally begun to rebound.
And though the pandemic kept many from volunteering, for others, it motivated them to start.
“Serving people brought me out of my own problems,” said Anthony “Tawney” Silva, 58, who began volunteering at the Hebron Food Pantry at the start of the pandemic after he moved back to Massachusetts to live with his mom.
Volunteering gave him something to do when he was no longer working, he said. “It helps your mental health to know that you’re doing something to help people.”
Porreca said the pandemic made the community more aware of the food pantry’s existence.
“Everybody pre-pandemic was so busy…it’s something that’s easy to overlook. During the pandemic, everyone had to slow down,” she said.
Those in need are more aware now, too.
“I think people are less afraid to ask for help,” she said