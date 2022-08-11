FOXBORO — As fans lingered in the parking lots surrounding Gillette Stadium Thursday evening before the New England Patriots’ preseason opener against the Giants, much of the discussion focused on the home team’s offensive capabilities — or lack thereof.
“The offensive line is looking like crap right now, but give it time,” said Foxboro resident Stephen Strickland, 50, an engineer. “If they don’t protect (quarterback Mac) Jones, he’s done.”
And while the 27-year season ticket holder, who was wearing a No. 52 Ted Johnson jersey, said he thinks Jones could be a “top-10” quarterback, he also believes he needs stronger players around him and better coaching.
“His supporting cast — with an inexperienced coaching staff — is subpar,” Strickland maintained.
His friend, James Gearing, agreed that the second-year quarterback, who, as a rookie, led the Patriots to a playoff appearance in 2021, has potential to be a top play caller.
“He shows a lot of promise and seems to be a great dude,” said the 47-year-old systems engineer from Derry, N.H., who was wearing a No. 10 Mac Jones jersey.
David Eisenberg, a 56-year-old software engineer from Waltham, said he was upset to learn on his way to the game that Jones and other starters would likely be sitting out the game.
“It’s disappointing. I mean, they could have gone out for one or two (plays),” said Eisenberg, who was wearing a No. 54 Tedy Bruschi jersey. “I mean, this guy (Bruschi) had a stroke and came out and played. And they can’t show up?”
The Patriots started backup quarterback Brian Hoyer.
It was 76 degrees with light winds at the 7 p.m. kickoff – something for which many fans were grateful.
“This is perfect football weather,” said Jenna Parker, 22, a part-time veterinary technician student from Revere. “I don’t think I would have come if it was like it’s been recently. I mean, I think I would have died sitting in the stadium in that heat.”
Even with the pleasant weather conditions, there were numerous empty seats — especially in the upper levels — at Gillette Stadium Thursday night.
Foxboro resident Dan Brady, 18, a recent high school graduate who will be attending Clemson University this fall, said while tailgating with friends before the game that he doesn’t believe there’s much at stake with preseason games. He said that he wouldn’t be surprised if the stadium wasn’t packed, adding that he and his friends were “just here to have some fun.”
“It’s more of a social thing,” he said. “Any time seeing the Patriots play is a cool thing.”
Wrentham resident Corinne Perchard, 43, said she would be OK with a win for either team — in large part due to the fact that her husband is a diehard Patriots fan.
“The Giants have new players and a whole new coaching staff,” said Perchard, a loan manager at a mortgage company. “It’s the beginning of a new era for them — but it’s going to take some time.”
Perchard said her grandfather was from New York and was a “huge” Giants fan — a loyalty that has continued in the family. And she proudly shared that both children were born the same seasons – 2007 and 2011 – that the Giants beat the Patriots in the Super Bowl.
But Perchard said she and her husband, Chris, would be fine with either team winning.
“We get along great at games, regardless of which team wins,” she said. “It’s at home where there’s a problem. We do not watch games together. I get banished to the bedroom.”
“I’m just glad we’re here watching the game in person and not at home,” she said with a laugh. “It’s going to be a fun night.”