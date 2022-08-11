FOXBORO — As fans lingered in the parking lots surrounding Gillette Stadium Thursday evening before the New England Patriots’ preseason opener against the Giants, much of the discussion focused on the home team’s offensive capabilities — or lack thereof.

“The offensive line is looking like crap right now, but give it time,” said Foxboro resident Stephen Strickland, 50, an engineer. “If they don’t protect (quarterback Mac) Jones, he’s done.”