NORTON — Unexpected asbestos found during a window replacement project at Yelle Elementary School is forcing the relocation of three-quarters of its classrooms.
With school scheduled to begin Tuesday, school officials have been scrambling to find space while 12 classrooms are being cleaned.
Superintendent Joseph Baeta said state officials are involved and the situation is a “full” hazardous materials situation.
Classrooms are being relocated to the cafeteria and library, and offices and other uses are utilizing closet and conference spaces.
“Everything is set to move Tuesday,” Baeta said.
The school houses fourth and fifth graders — eight classes each, and parents have been informed about the situation, Baeta said.
The superintendent said it is hoped everything will be back to normal in the classrooms in two to three weeks.
“I need those 12 classrooms,” Baeta said.
The asbestos is from ceiling material, he said.
Asbestos abatement was part of the window project bid and school officials are looking at recouping expenses.
“We had no issues until it happened,” Baeta said of the window project that has involved all three elementary schools.
Residents at the spring 2018 town meeting overwhelmingly supported $8.4 million for new and safer windows and exterior doors for the schools.
The work for Yelle School, which has an old section and an addition, is costing about $3.9 million.
The overall project is eligible for state reimbursement at a rate of about 55 percent, which means about $4.7 million of the tab is covered, with the town on the hook for about $3.8 million.
