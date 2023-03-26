ATTLEBORO — The long lost ashes of a man found by a worker in the city are being reunited with his son.
Andrea Henderson, who works in the leasing office at the Hillcrest Acres Apartments on Hillside Avenue in Attleboro, was cleaning out a supply closet when she came across the ashes, NBC 10 News reported.
The ashes contained in a black box were the remains of Robert Alabiso.
However, an investigation by Henderson and fellow workers to find more about Alabiso and any survivors was futile until his son, Robert Alabiso Jr., was located in Florida. The ashes are being sent to him.
The employees had called the funeral home where the remains came from in 2004, and were able to find out that they were last in the possession of a woman named Marilyn Fogerty.
NBC 10 spoke to Fogerty, learning she had become sick and moved out of the apartment complex several years ago and believed the ashes had been left in the storage area.
Robert Alabiso Jr. learned of the story and contacted the Providence TV station. He thought a friend had already spread his father’s ashes in the ocean, which he said he plans on doing.