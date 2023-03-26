Hillcrest Acres Attleboro
The entrance to Hillcrest Acres in Attleboro, where a box of ashes were found in a supply closet. The ashes are being returned to a family member.

 MARK STOCKWELL / THE SUN

CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO — The long lost ashes of a man found by a worker in the city are being reunited with his son.

Andrea Henderson, who works in the leasing office at the Hillcrest Acres Apartments on Hillside Avenue in Attleboro, was cleaning out a supply closet when she came across the ashes, NBC 10 News reported.