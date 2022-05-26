ATTLEBORO -- Assault charges against a Foxboro man accused of beating a female acquaintance with brass knuckles on Valentine’s Day have been dismissed after the woman repeatedly failed to appear to testify.
Val Postell, 21, of 10 Fisher St., who was scheduled for trial in Attleboro District Court, was freed from custody Wednesday where he was being held after a judge deemed him a dangerous person after a March hearing, according to court records.
“He maintained his innocence from day one,” Postell’s lawyer, Brian Roman of North Attleboro, said.
During the dangerousness hearing, Roman had raised questions about the credibility of his client’s accuser.
In a court filing before the trial date, Roman argued his client had an alibi and was not in the area when the woman claimed to have been assaulted by his client.
Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the Bristol County district attorney’s office, said the woman had been ordered three times by the court to testify and did now show up.
He said it has been reported to prosecutors that the woman has some mental health issues and noted the case was dismissed “without prejudice,” meaning charges could be refiled when the woman is able to testify.
The woman walked to the police station to report she was assaulted and was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital for treatment, according to a police report.