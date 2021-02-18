MANSFIELD — Authorities arrested a car break-in suspect early Thursday morning and later recovered an assault-style rifle from his Easton home, officials said.
William G. Malloy, 20, was arrested in Easton after he allegedly fled in a car from an officer in Mansfield, according to a police report.
Officer Nicole Newport was on patrol at the Heron Crest housing complex on Route 106 about 2:30 a.m. when she spotted the defendant walking between two buildings.
Police were patrolling the area in response to a rash of motor vehicle break-ins.
Newport lost sight of Malloy, who had gotten into a car, and notified Easton police, who later stopped him, the report stated.
Police say they recovered from Malloy and from the vehicle a wallet and other items stolen from cars broken into on Franklin Street in Mansfield and in a neighborhood off Franklin Street.
While he was being booked, Malloy allegedly said, “I’m going to go away for a gun,” Assistant District Attorney Kendall Poirier said during a bail hearing Thursday in Attleboro District Court.
Police later executed a search warrant at the home of 20-year-old William G. Malloy and recovered the weapon.
Malloy pleaded innocent to three counts each of breaking into a motor vehicle and larceny and one count of failing to stop for police and driving without a license.
Easton police declined to comment on their investigation Thursday afternoon.
During her bail argument, Poirier mentioned the recovery of the weapon and likelihood of additional charges in requesting $10,000 cash bail.
She said Malloy had a record in juvenile court in which he served time for violating his probation.
Malloy was ordered held on $500 cash bail and his case was continued to April.
Malloy’s lawyer, Michael Solomon of Fall River, argued his client should be released on personal recognizance because he had no history of failing to appear in courts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.