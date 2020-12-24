NORTON – At least on person and a child were driven from a fire in a Cottage Street house hours before the start of Christmas Eve Thursday.
Firefighters reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the two-story house at 26 Cottage St. when they arrived shortly after the call about 1 p.m.
No injuries were immediately reported.
Firefighters recovered Christmas gifts and were taking them out of the house after the fire was extinguished.
There was no immediate information available on the cause of the fire.
The state Fire Marshal’s office and the American Red Cross were responding to the scene.
Attleboro, Mansfield and Taunton firefighters also responded to the scene to assist. Rehoboth firefighters were covering the fire stations.
The Sun Chronicle will update this story as information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.