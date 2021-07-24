After a year delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, athletes with local ties are getting their chance to compete at the Olympic games in Toyko.
Seekonk natives, Troy, 22, and Jayla Pina, 16, arrived in Japan this past week, settled into the Olympic Village and got to practice, according to Pina’s Swim, a Facebook page chronicling their journey.
The talented siblings are making history as the first swimmers to represent Cape Verde in the Olympics.
“I am proud to represent the country of Cabo Verde,” Troy previously told the Sun Chronicle.
The Pinas were initially recruited by Cape Verde’s Sports Ministry a few years ago after the ministry saw Facebook posts made by the siblings’ mother, Maria Alfama, that included her children’s impressive times.
“Latroya received a message via Facebook about it, that somebody wanted to meet her,” Alfama said in 2018. “We thought that it was a scam!”
The Pina family and Cape Verdean officials then exchanged messages, and Alfama began gathering and organizing birth certificates, passports, and other forms that were required for her children to gain dual citizenship.
After that was confirmed, Troy, Jayla and their older sister, Latroya, 25, made their way to Algiers, Algeria in September 2018, where they swam in the 13th Confederation Africaine de Natation Amateur Swimming and Open Water Championship Meet.
The three siblings competed again a year later, in 2019, at the 18th International Swimming Federation Championships (FINA) in Gwanju, South Korea. They all placed well enough to qualify for the 2020 Olympics, to which Cape Verde was granted an automatic berth.
Cape Verde, however, was only allowed to send two swimmers via universality — one male and one female — to the 2020 Olympics.
Troy officially qualified for the games after swimming the men’s 50m freestyle in 25.64 seconds at the 2019 FINA World Championships.
And, while Latroya and Jayla both swam qualifying times, it was Jayla who secured the second spot on the Olympic roster, having swam a 1:16.00 in the women’s 100m breaststroke at the same competition as Troy, with Latroya instead opting to forgo the competition, the year-long postponement of the games having shifted her plans.
All three siblings told The Sun Chronicle in April 2020 they were disappointed by the games’ delay due to the pandemic, but were going to use the extra time for additional training.
“We still qualify, we’ll still be going in ’21, we just have more time to train and put in a good year,” Troy said at the time. “We were looking forward to this, but it’s not a bad thing. Even if they had it this summer (August or September), I wouldn’t be as ready for it as next summer.”
Troy, a graduate of St. Peter’s University in Jersey City, N.J., works as a police officer in South Kingstown, R.I., while Jayla is a student at Seekonk High School. Locally, they swim for the Gator Swim Club.
The Opening Ceremony was scheduled for Friday, Jayla’s 17th birthday. After that, Troy will be competing in the men’s 50m freestyle, scheduled for July 30, and Jayla will be competing in the women’s 100m breaststroke, scheduled for July 25.
“You always train harder for the bigger meets, when you were in high school or college,” Troy said in April 2020. “But, going to the Olympic Games will be something we never dreamed of being able to do.”
Other local swimmers Zuri Ferguson, 14, a freshman at Attleboro High School, Brynn Wright, 16, a senior at AHS, and Caleb Maldari, 16, a junior at Wellesley High School, who all swim for the Bluefish in Attleboro, qualified for the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials in Omaha, Neb., last month.
While they didn’t earn an Olympic spot, they told The Sun Chronicle earlier this month making the trials was a journey in itself.
On the track
The Pina siblings are not the only locals with ties to the upcoming Olympics, though.
Mark Coogan, 55, a former Olympic marathoner and Bishop Feehan High School graduate, will also be playing a role in Tokyo.
While he won’t be racing, he will be coaching Vermont native and University of New Hampshire graduate Elle Purrier St. Pierre, who will be running the women’s 1500-meter.
After graduating from Bishop Feehan, Coogan went to the University of Maryland, where he continued his prolific running career. He went on to run at the International Cross-Country Championship six times. He also competed in the World Championships, as well as at the Pan-American Games, where he won a silver medal in the marathon.
In 1996, Coogan represented Team USA in the Olympics in Atlanta after having run a personal best in the Olympic Trials with a marathon time of 2:13.05.
He retired from competitive running in 2004, but remained active in the sport through coaching. In 2014, Coogan started his career at New Balance, where he coaches athletes affiliated with the brand.
The cross country course at Highland Park in Attleboro is named for him.
Purrier St. Pierre holds the American records for the fastest indoor one mile (4:16.85) as well as the fastest indoor two mile (9:10.28). She set a new record while competing for her spot in Tokyo at the Olympic Trials, running an impressive 3:58.03 in the 1500m race. Her time beat that of the previous record holder, Mary Slaney, whose time of 3:58.92 in the 1500 meter had remained untouched for 33 years.
Purrier St. Pierre will run the women’s 1500 meter on Aug. 1.
Another Massachusetts native and former Seekonk High School athlete, John Gregorek Jr., competed in them men’s 1500 meter at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials held at the University of Oregon between June 18 and June 27.
Having clocked a 3:39.36 — the sixth best time in the race — in the first round of trials, Gregorek advanced to the semi-finals. There, he clocked a 3:44.41, falling short of the 3:35.0 Olympic standard.
In May, Coogan, Purrier St. Pierre, and the Gregoreks — the fastest father-son mile duo in American history — among others took part in a preliminary U.S. Olympic Trials qualifying meet at Bishop Feehan High in Attleboro.
While he won’t be competing in the Tokyo Olympics, he’s not giving up on his Olympic goals.
“He’s still training and racing,” Gregorek’s father, John Gregorek Sr., a former Olympian himself, said.
“There’s some meets in California coming up and then he’ll run a race in Falmouth — the Falmouth Mile. There’s also the 2022 World Athletics Championship next year that he plans to go to in Oregon,” Gregorek said, “He’s going to try for 2024 in Paris.”
