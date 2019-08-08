ATTLEBORO — Police patrolling a South Attleboro neighborhood plagued by motor vehicle break-ins just missed the suspect in the crimes by 10 minutes on the night of one of the incidents, according to court records.
The suspect, Nicholas W. Grant, 25, is allegedly seen on a home security video walking in the area about 1:48 a.m. July 27 just prior to a break-in and an attempted break-in on Holly Street, according to the documents obtained Thursday by The Sun Chronicle.
Police this week obtained two warrants for Grant, who was arrested July 31 in Woonsocket on charges stemming from an unrelated domestic assault in Pawtucket. He is being held without bail at the Adult Correctional Institution in Cranston.
Police say video also shows Grant walking into a driveway on Allenson Avenue. He pulls on the handles of two locked vehicles before walking toward the Holly Street home where the car was broken into, according to a police report.
The video “shows officers during their patrol drive through the area approximately 10 minutes prior to this incident. Just as officers leave the area, Grant is seen,” according to the report.
Police say Grant, who has a lengthy criminal record, was staying at the home of a girlfriend on Woodbine Street at the time. Woodbine runs parallel to Allenson Avenue.
“It is believed Grant watches for patrol officers to do their check of the area prior to committing the break-in,” the report states.
The warrants charge Grant with a break-in to a 2013 Mercedes SUV on Allenson Avenue on July 13 in which a $20 ring was reported stolen. He is also charged with a break-in and attempted break-in on Holly Street in which $150 boots and a camouflage jacket were taken in addition to $5 in change.
Grant was found in Woonsocket by Attleboro detectives and officers with the Attleboro Problem Orientated Policing unit and the Rhode Island State Police Violent Fugitives Task Force.
Because of his pending charges in Rhode Island, it is uncertain when he will be brought back to Massachusetts to face the charges in Attleboro District Court.
Grant is suspected in eight break-ins or attempted break-ins on various days in July on Woodbine Street, Holly Street, Deerfield Avenue and Allenson Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.