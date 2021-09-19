With the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks only a week prior, many of those emotions were still evident at the 23rd annual candlelight vigil and memorial service for the POW/MIA in Capron Park on Saturday night as the sun began to set.
Nearly 100 people were in attendance, prompting State Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, to remark that it was “likely the biggest crowd yet” he had seen at the event.
Local residents and veterans alike sat quietly around the Veterans Memorial, which not only bears the names of the Massachusetts residents still missing in action, but a piece of the World Trade Center planted in the ground.
Indeed, two decades’ worth of memories about Sept. 11 blended with the importance of remembering those declared “Missing In Action” by the military, and the refrain of “never forget” either of those instances.
John Bouchard, co-chairman of Attleboro’s POW/MIA 9/11 Remembrance Committee, spoke to the crowd about the U.S. Marines’ slogan, “Semper Fidelis,” which means, “Always faithful.”
“We say, unabashedly, freedom is never free, and that we will never leave them behind,” Bouchard told the guests. “Tonight, and forever, let us say together, ‘Promises made, promises kept.’”
Retired Attleboro Fire Capt. Keith Jackson was one of several speakers at the service, and was also at Ground Zero in New York in the days after the attack to assist his fellow firefighters and colleagues.
“The people that were actually at the site in the hours, the days, the months following 9/11 — the site of the World Trade Center as well as the Pentagon — the efforts continue and many (first) responders today are feeling the effects,” Jackson said, referring to the numerous 9/11-related illnesses reported since that time.
Other speakers included Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, city councilor Todd Kobus, Mayor Paul Heroux and Attleboro Veterans Agent Ben Quelle. Also present were the Goodchild and Nassaney families, who were guests of Jackson as were their respective children. Shawn Nassaney and Lynn Goodchild were engaged to be married and on United Flight 175, which took off from Logan International Airport and was the second hijacked airline to hit the World Trade Center at 9:03 a.m.
The National Anthem was sung by Meaghan Delvental, with Ethan Carter, 9, and Lillian Biney, 8, of Boy and Girl Scout Troops #42, leading the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance.
The sobering statistics of the number of soldiers missing in action during each war, which reach into the thousands, were noted by several speakers as they addressed the crowd.
In the six military operations during the war on terrorism, such as “Operation Enduring Freedom” and “Operation Inherent Resolve,” the lives of more than 7,000 American service members, including 175 female soldiers, were lost, as Quelle said.
“These young Americans answered the call from all walks of life,” Quelle said. “We will forever owe them a debt that can never be repaid.”
Heroux echoed Feeney’s observations of the city’s strong community spirit which came together 20 years ago as well as the present day.
“After Sept. 11, we were a unified nation — we put aside our differences and came together,” Heroux said. “We are together today to remember that fateful day. We put aside our differences to pay our respect to all those who were lost...we come together because we never forget. We come together to remember the tragedy of 9/11 but also to remember the prisoners of war and those who went missing in action.
“Our brave soldiers...who were subject to some of the worst conditions as a POW, should be an inspiration to all of us that their sacrifice helps us live today in a society that allows us to safely be here today,” Heroux said.
The event’s keynote speaker was Maj. Kelly Bennett, the contracts counsel for the Defense Contract Management Agency.
“Tonight we honor memories of our missing in action, prisoners of war and the very many who perished 20 years ago in the attacks of 9/11,” Bennett said. “It’s significant that we’ve come together for these two different but critically important causes...in remembering a significant anniversary 20 years since 9/11, we extend that tradition of honoring our POWs and Missing In Action to those so suddenly lost (on Sept. 11), leaving their loved ones and communities with unanswered questions and a lingering sense of grief, for which closure might similarly be denied.”
Shortly before the close of the event, the Massachusetts State Police’s Air Wing Unit provided a ceremonial flyover, to the awe and delight of the crowd.
The ceremony concluded with 39 candles lit in honor of the soldiers from Massachusetts still listed as missing in action, with those in attendance also given lighted candles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.