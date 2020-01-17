ATTLEBORO — A city man suspected of forcing an intellectually disabled woman into his minivan and raping her at the downtown commuter rail lot was ordered held without bail Friday after a dangerousness hearing.
Attleboro District Court Judge Daniel O'Shea said his decision to hold 63-year-old David Rogers without bail was influenced by the videotaped confession the suspect gave to police after his arrest.
"Quite frankly," O'Shea said from the bench, "it's chilling to watch the videotape."
The judge said he was struck by the defendant's "cavalier" attitude in admitting to the sexual assault and raised questions about Rogers' mental state at the time. O'Shea said he could not consider releasing the defendant on bail without hearing an evaluation of his mental health.
The videotape and court records in the case were impounded at Rogers' Jan. 10 arraignment and are not public. O'Shea viewed the videotape in his chambers during the court lunch break midway through the hearing.
Rogers, of 24 Park Ave., Apt. 2, is charged with aggravated rape, kidnapping, assault and battery, and indecent assault and battery on a person with an intellectual disability. An innocent plea was entered by the court on his behalf.
The purpose of a dangerousness hearing is to determine whether a defendant should be released on bail or kept behind bars because there is no other alternative to keep the public or an individual safe.
Rogers is accused of forcing the woman, who is homeless, into his minivan in the area of Riverfront Drive the early morning of Friday, Jan. 10, and driving to the MBTA lot. A woman walking her dog saw the alleged abduction and called police.
Testifying at the hearing, officers Noel Nieves and Christopher Ulbrich said they saw the defendant in the rear of the van on top of the woman engaged in a sex act. Both officers said they were familiar with the woman and have had previous interactions with her.
The woman told police she did not know the defendant, but Rogers told police he knew her by her first name and would often give her cigarettes and talk to her, the officers testified.
Assistant District Attorney Natasha Azevedo suggested the defendant had ulterior motives with his displays of kindness.
"This defendant is actually preying on the victim," Azevedo told the judge.
She argued the defendant was a danger because he was aware of her disability and admitted to sexually assaulting her even though she is unable to give consent to sex. Azevedo said Rogers had previously tried to get her to go to his home, and that she refused his request to get into his minivan before he allegedly abducted her.
Rogers's lawyer, Joshua Werner of Easton, argued that his client and the woman know each other and raised questions about the police version of events. He pointed to police testimony in which the woman was asked whether she engaged in a sex act with the defendant for money and that she also refused to undergo a medical exam at Sturdy Memorial Hospital afterward.
Werner also said his client was charged with assault and battery in 1993 but completed his probation and the case was dismissed. He said Rogers worked loading and unloading trucks and had no other arrest record. Rogers' arrest came as a shock to his family and landlord, Werner said.
When asked about the police video of his client's statement, Werner said afterwards, "My view of the video and the judge's view of the video differ in some respects."
The defense lawyer said Rogers was depressed and upset at the time about being charged with rape "in light of the circumstances of his meeting with the alleged victim in this case and the circumstances in which police found him."
The defense lawyer said he would attempt to get a mental health evaluation for his client before the end of the month. The judge said he would reconsider bail after the evaluation.
The case was continued to Jan. 31 for a probable cause hearing.
Rogers can be held for up to 120 days without bail while the prosecution prepares for trial.
