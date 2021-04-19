ATTLEBORO — With a state grant of $122,149 in its pocket, the city is getting ready to turn a downtown back alley into gathering place which will be used to host activities such as sidewalk sales, craft fairs and food trucks.
While most of the improvements have been planned out as part of the grant application, the new space -- which runs between Bank Street and Academy Street with access to North Main Street at Ryan & Sons Gob Shop -- needs a name.
As a result, the city’s Economic Development Office is has decided to name it after someone whose work “has touched our downtown.”
Economic Development Director Catherine Feerick has established a poll with a list of seven people, all deceased, for which residents can vote, as well as an option for someone not on the list.
Here's that list:
- Deanne Auclair -- Secretary to mayors Judith Robbins and Kevin Dumas, she began the Annual Soup for Heat drive to generate money for residents who cannot afford oil or gas during the winter season.
- Thomas Cuddy -- Former owner of Richardson Insurance (FB Insure) which is adjacent to this project. Cuddy was a community leader who volunteered in many capacities, particularly through his faith community and the YMCA.
- Ron Dubuc -- A talented musician, outdoorsman, and former Assistant Superintendent of Public Works.
- Larry Fitton -- A former city councilor and beloved "Town Crier," Fitton also served as a former Planning Administrator and was known for riding his motorcycle.
- Keith Hutchings -- A longstanding member of the city's zoning board and school committee.
- Robert Mawney -- A member of the planning board for well over 30 years (he served as vice-chair and chair, and SRPEDD delegate).
- Jean McNary – A member of the planning board for well over 30 years, she was also an active member of the League of Women Voters and the Garden Club.
To take the poll and or to add another choice go to: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/L8JTZ7D
The deadline for submissions is April 30.
The alley will be repaved and landscaped.
Seating and bicycle racks will be installed along with new lights and other security features.
