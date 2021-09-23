The Friends of Attleboro Animal Shelter is holding its 17th Annual Harvest Fest fund raiser on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., on the grounds of shelter at 27 Pond St. North — rain or shine.
There will be 95 vendors selling hand made goods -- including sewn/knitted/crocheted items, holiday decor, intricate hand-etched glassware, hot sauce, jams, clothes for your pet, candles, seasonal crafts and zombie animals.
There will be a "rescue row" which features other shelters and rescues.
Talk to trainers and find walkers and pet sitters.
And there’s a kids section which includes pumpkin painting, face painting and spin the wheel with prizes.
There will be food and live music.
