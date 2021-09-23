Animal Shelter Harvest Fest

Despite summer-like temperatures, vendors and supporters of Friends of Attleboro Animal Shelter came out to celebrate fall at the 16th Annual Harvest Festival in September 2019.

 ELYSE BRIGHTMAN

The Friends of Attleboro Animal Shelter is holding its 17th Annual Harvest Fest fund raiser on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., on the grounds of shelter at 27 Pond St. North — rain or shine.

There will be 95 vendors selling hand made goods -- including sewn/knitted/crocheted items, holiday decor, intricate hand-etched glassware, hot sauce, jams, clothes for your pet, candles, seasonal crafts and zombie animals.

There will be a "rescue row" which features other shelters and rescues.

Talk to trainers and find walkers and pet sitters.

And there’s a kids section which includes pumpkin painting, face painting and spin the wheel with prizes.

There will be food and live music.

