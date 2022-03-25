ATTLEBORO — Each year, more than 1 million households are forced to give up their pets, according to a study by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
Among the 46% who said they did so due to a pet-related issue, 26% said they could not afford medical care for their pet’s health problems, according to the 2015 study.
Family-related issues such as allergies and health troubles accounted for 27 percent.
The ASPCA and area animal shelters say there is help available either to care for pets or give them up for adoption.
In a public service announcement on Facebook, Kim Penque of the Friends of the Attleboro Animal Shelter pleaded for people to not abandon their pets.
The video was posted Wednesday, the day before a Pawtucket woman, 24-year-old Dominique A. Scott, pleaded innocent to charges of abandoning her 12-week-old Chihuahua in North Attleboro on Feb. 24, the night before a snowstorm.
Since it was posted, Penque’s plea has garnered over 25,000 views.
Speaking generally about abandoning animals, Penque urged anyone struggling to care for their pets to call or visit their local animal shelter.
Some offer free food for pets to anyone in need, veterinarian assistance or care at the shelter, she said.
“Trust us. The last thing we want is for an animal to have to spend time in a shelter even though we do a lot of loving and great things here,” Penque said.
“If there is a way a shelter can help a pet owner keep the pet in the home, that’s the ideal goal.”
Animal shelters can find a new home for pets if the owner is no longer able to care for them, Penque said.
“Don’t be the next person to make the news about an animal being dumped when there are lots of solutions out there for you,” she said.
In addition, police departments take calls for animal control officers after hours for emergency situations.
Struggling pet owners can contact the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at mspca.org or their Boston animal care and adoption center at 617-522-5055.